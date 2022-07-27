Barcelona star stripped of squad number to accommodate Robert Lewandowski - Reports

Barcelona wish to hand Robert Lewandowski the No. 9 shirt, taking it off Memphis Depay, who could be headed for the exit door this summer, according to Spanish outlet Sport (h/t Daily Star).

Lewandowski joined the Catalan giants after leaving Bayern Munich for a fee that could potentially rise to €50 million with add-ons. The 33-year-old made his first appearance in a Barca shirt in the feisty El Clasico against Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

The Poland international donned the No. 12 jersey during the game, but Barca reportedly plan on giving him the iconic No. 9 kit currently held by Depay.

The Dutchman finished his first season in La Liga with 12 goals and two assists across 28 games in all competitions. However, he is now considered expendable and could be sold this summer.

The No. 9 shirt was held by Martin Braithwate before being taken up by the former PSV Eindhoven forward. Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Depay but much could depend on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Depay is expected to be ousted from Xavi Hernandez's starting XI next season given the signings they have made this summer. Apart from Lewandowski, Barcelona signed Raphinha from Leeds United in attack.

Ousmane Dembele's contract renewal will make things even harder for the Dutchman in terms of getting regular playing time. The France international has extended his deal to 2024 on the back of an impressive 2021/22 season.

Three European giants keen to sign Barcelona misfit Memphis Depay

Depay didn't do a lot wrong last season and finished the season as Barcelona's top-scorer across all competitions. However, his future at Camp Nou is uncertain as Xavi considers him surplus to requirements.

According to the Mirror, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur, and AC Milan are keen on signing the out-of-favor star. The Netherlands international is a versatile forward who can play across the frontline as well as a number 10.

He is currently into the final year of his contract and Barcelona run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next year. With that in mind, Barca would understandably want to cash in on him while they still can.

He is just 28 years old and arguably in the prime years of his career. A number of top clubs could make use of a dynamic forward such as him.

However, only time will tell if a suitable offer arrives at Barcelona's table by the end of the current window.

