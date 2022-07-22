Manchester United consider move to re-sign former forward - Reports 

Manchester United are considering a move to sign former forward Memphis Depay from Barcelona, according to the Express.

The club are already locked in negotiations with Barcelona over a deal for Frenkie de Jong. They are said to have agreed on a fee for the midfielder but talks to complete the deal are still ongoing.

United had earlier signed Memphis Depay from PSV in 2015 after he scored 28 goals in the Eredivisie the season before. He was sold after just a year and a half and joined Barcelona after a five-year spell at Lyon.

Now 28, Memphis could potentially take over the Manchester United number 7 jersey for a second time in his career. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to leave for a club with Champions League qualification, which will leave the iconic number vacant.

The Red Devils have already been given the green light to sign the Dutchman, who is expected to be available for as little as €20 million. Erik ten Hag is understood to be keen to add a striker even if Cristiano Ronaldo ends up staying at the club this summer.

Manchester United looking to add another attacker before the end of the window

There is little doubt that the Red Devils will need to add another attacker this summer. Mason Greenwood is most likely a permanent absence while Ronaldo seems intent on leaving after just one season at the club. The Portuguese scored 24 goals last season in 38 appearances across competitions but the team underwent a huge overall regression. United finished their trophyless season in the sixth spot.

Fans can be forgiven for worrying about their striking options despite the way the team has started the preseason. Anthony Martial has scored thrice and looks to be a different player under Ten Hag. However, the Frenchman scored only once during his loan spell at Sevilla and will need to go on a big run to earn the fans’ trust again.

Marcus Rashford also had a season to forget while Jadon Sancho was more of a victim of the situation last season. Both players have lost their England spots and need to turn their fortunes around in order to make the World Cup squad.

Depay has developed a huge reputation in the past few years and it appears to be the perfect time for the Dutchman to re-join Manchester United. Another player that United have been continuously linked with is Ajax's Antony, for whom the Eredivisie club are asking around €70 million.

