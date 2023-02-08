Barcelona starlet compared to Lionel Messi could sign new contract until 2026 with €1 billion release clause: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking to work on a contract extension for youngster Lamine Yamal, who has drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi. The Blaugranas are reportedly looking to extend his deal until 2026 and include a massive release clause of €1 billion.

Yamal, aged 15, has impressed in the club's youth ranks. The winger is capable of scoring wonder goals, has a great passing range, and possesses amazing vision. These traits have impressed the coaches of the club's youth ranks.

Lamine Yamal can really achieve wonders if his development continues to rise at this rate. La Masia has, yet again, produced an exciting gem

He has also trained for the first team once under Xavi and left many stunned with his supreme abilities. The club are considering giving the player an opportunity in the first team as early as the next season.

The player's current contract will end at the end of the 2023-24 season. Barcelona are already looking to shield him from the interests of other clubs. They are keen to extend his deal until 2026 and include a release clause of €1 million. Yamal is considered Lionel Messi's successor by many in the club's hierarchy.

Javier Zanetti claimed Inter Milan tried to sign Lionel Messi after his Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi at Barca Press Conference

Inter Milan chief Javier Zanetti recently claimed that Inter Milan tried to sign Lionel Messi after the Argentine's exit from Barca. Speaking to DAZN, the legendary full-back said:

“We spoke to Messi because of the relationship we have when there was this possibility that he would leave Barcelona. I would never have imagined his farewell to Barcelona. But we cannot realistically compete, from an economic point of view, with teams like City or Paris Saint Germain.”

Messi eventually joined PSG and has since scored 26 goals and provided 29 assists in 58 games for the French club. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club.

He is yet to agree to a new deal regarding his extension. Reports have emerged that Messi has lucrative offers from Saudi Arabian clubs. It will be interesting to see where Messi's future lies.

