Barcelona starlet injured during Sevilla game - Reports

Promising Barcelona youngster Pedri sustained an injury during the Blaugrana's La Liga clash with Sevilla on Saturday. The youngster was subbed off midway through the second half with what appeared to be a muscular problem.

Pedri has been Barcelona's breakout star this season and has been one of the few bright sparks in what has been a rather tumultuous season for the Blaugrana. The Spaniard has been a fixture under new head coach Ronald Koeman, playing 25 league games this season.

Barcelona officially confirmed that Pedri sustained a muscular injury to his left leg and are unsure about how long the young forward could be out of action for. The early signs do not look good, and Pedri could be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks.

MEDICAL NEWS | @Pedri has a muscular injury in the lower part of his left leg. He will undergo further tests tomorrow to find out the exact extent. pic.twitter.com/aQmbMhzkXW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 27, 2021

This injury could be because of the overload of games that Pedri has had to play this season. The youngster has already made 35 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season, including all 25 games in the La Liga.

Barcelona will hope that the 18-year old's injury is not a serious one and that he returns to action soon.

Losing Pedri could be costly for Barcelona

Ronald Koeman has a tough few weeks ahead of him.

Pedri's injury could come as a huge blow for Ronald Koeman, as Barcelona have some key games coming up in the next few weeks.

The Blaugrana host Sevilla at the Camp Nou on Wednesday for the crucial second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash. That could potentially be Barcelona's last avenue to win any silverware this season, as winning the La Liga is looking increasingly unlikely.

Barcelona are also all but knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona travel to Paris next week, with Ronald Koeman's side saddled with the daunting task of overturning a 4-1 deficit in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie against French champions PSG.

It seems like Pedri will be missing both these crucial games for Barcelona, and Ronald Koeman will have to think of different ways to cope with his absence.

The Dutchman experimented with Barcelona's formation against Sevilla on Saturday, returning to a three-man defence. Koeman will probably have to continue that trend for the upcoming fixtures too.

The injury could also have come as a blessing for the 18-year-old, who can now get a well-deserved break away from the pitch and return afresh.