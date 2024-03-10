Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal could make UEFA Champions League history if he gets his name on scoresheet against Napoli

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal will create a new record in the UEFA Champions League if he manages to score against Napoli in the two sides' upcoming game at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, March 12.

If the 16-year-old gets on the scoresheet against Napoli, he will become the youngest player to score in the Champions League. Notably, Ansu Fati, another graduate of Barcelona's La Masia academy, currently holds the record after scoring in the competition at the age of 17 in 2019.

While the Brauglana have been dealing with numerous troubles on the financial front, they have turned to La Masia for talented players who have joined their first team and are making an impact.

Yamal is one of the academy graduates who has burst onto the scene. In 37 games across all competitions this season, he has scored six goals and provided seven assists. Over the weekend, he scored a beautiful goal that gave his side a 1-0 league victory over Mallorca.

Barcelona manager Xavi praises young talent after narrow win over Mallorca

Barcelona defeated Mallorca 1-0, thanks to a strike from Lamine Yamal in the 73rd minute. This victory saw important contributions from Barca's youth players, especially Yamal and Pau Cubarsi.

Speaking about the team's youngsters after the game, manager Xavi commended Cubarsi for his captain-like display, telling La Liga TV (via GOAL):

"Today he had two very powerful strikers in front of him. He had an amazing game. He is playing like a captain, it's amazing. The personality that he showed for the team, I think it was spectacular today."

Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi have joined up with young players like Gavi and Pedri, who have already left their mark at Camp Nou. Barca's future looks set to be centered around the youngsters, and the club will be hoping to raise its on-field performance while it resolves ongoing financial issues.

Barcelona are two spots behind rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga table, sitting third. They have five fewer points than Los Blancos, who are atop the table with 66 points. The Blaugrana also have to catch up to Girona, who are a point ahead of them with 62 in second.