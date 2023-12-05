Barcelona stars laud Joao Felix on social media after Catalan club's 1-0 La Liga win over Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has received compliments from a host of his Barcelona teammates after scoring the winner in his team's 1-0 La Liga victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday (December 3).

Felix, who left Atletico Madrid to secure a season-long loan move to the Blaugrana earlier this summer, netted the decisive goal in the 28th minute of the recent clash. He collected Raphinha's pass and chipped the ball over an onrushing Jan Oblak to find the back of the net.

In the aftermath of the encounter, Felix took to Instagram and posted:

"Delighted 💙❤️"

Barcelona's official page celebrated Felix's performance, commenting:

"Vaaaamoos🔥👏"

Ronald Araujo, who captained his team against Atletico, commented:

"We're having you 🔥🔝"

Blaugrana teenager Lamine Yamal also shared his thoughts, writing:

"play a lot 🙄🙄🙄"

Ferran Torres, who replaced the Portuguese in the 77th minute, wrote:

"⚽🔥"

Barcelona summer arrival Ilkay Gundogan also hailed the Portuguese:

"🔥🔥🔥"

Fermin Lopez, who has lately broken through into the first-team, wrote:

"Yesssssss 😍👏"

Inigo Martinez, who joined the Catalan outfit earlier this summer, wrote:

"🎩🎩"

Felix, who spent six months out on loan at Chelsea last season, produced a stellar performance out on the left flank against Atletico. The 24-year-old completed 38 of 42 passes and one of two dribbles, and registered two out of three shots on target in 77 minutes of action.

Joao Felix opens up on celebration in latest win, sends transfer message to Barcelona

Following Barcelona's recent 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid, Joao Felix was asked to share his thoughts on his goal celebration against his parent club. He told MARCA (h/t Sports Mole):

"The celebration was spontaneous. It was a release of what I went through last summer. It was for my family. People have been talking about me, but I don't pay attention to that. I'm just doing my job. I work every day to become better. I'm very happy here. I hope Barça makes an effort to sign me this summer."

Queried about Felix's future, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez replied:

"Signing Joao Felix permanently depends on the club's sporting area. Personally, I am very happy with him. He's a great kid for the dressing room, does not create problems, loves to have fun, and I'm happy to have him in my team."

Felix, who has been mainly used as a left winger of late, has netted five goals and laid out three assists in 17 games for the Catalans this term.

Atletico, meanwhile, are likely to demand an astronomical transfer sum for Felix in the future as the attacker has a contract until June 2029.