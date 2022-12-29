Barcelona still owe Lionel Messi €40 million in the form of deferred salary - Reports

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, has asked for a fee of €40 million that Barcelona still owe the player.

Messi had to leave Barca before the start of the 21-22 season as the Catalan giants were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga wage cap rules, resulting in the Argentine joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer.

Lionel Messi is currently in the final year of his contract with PSG. While he has been linked with a return to Catalunya, the 35-year-old has reportedly agreed to a renewal with the Parisians to extend his deal until at least 2024.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK

“He is an international failure."

“He is just a Barcelona product."

“He needs top teammates around him."

“He doesn't possess leadership qualities."



Meanwhile, Lionel Messi after all that criticism:- “He is nothing without Xavi and Iniesta."“He is an international failure."“He is just a Barcelona product."“He needs top teammates around him."“He doesn't possess leadership qualities."Meanwhile, Lionel Messi after all that criticism:- “He is nothing without Xavi and Iniesta." “He is an international failure."“He is just a Barcelona product." “He needs top teammates around him." “He doesn't possess leadership qualities."Meanwhile, Lionel Messi after all that criticism:- 🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/CZpY9KYlKj

The aforementioned report, however, has revealed that Barcelona still owe Messi a sum of around €40 million which was postponed during the 2020-21 season.

The report also suggested that the amount had to be paid in six different installments, which were not done and Jorge Messi is asking the club to do so.

Leo Messi was understandably on an astronomical salary of €111.1 million per year with the Blaugrana, which the club couldn't afford and eventually had to part ways with the Argentinian.

Barcelona star believes that there is no debate Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi wrote his name in history with the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina. The Rosario-born created an unmatched legacy for himself with the trophy win he desired the most.

The Argentine was simply phenomenal during the tournament in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. Many believe Messi has sealed his place as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) with the achievement.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who is also Messi's former teammate, echoed the sentiment as he recently said (via Sportz Wiki):

“I think there is no one like Leo [Messi], he deserves all this and that he has the satisfaction he always needed. But for me there was never a debate.”

Messi has won it all during his illustrious professional career. While international glory eluded the Argentine for the longest of periods during his career, Messi won the Copa America in 2021 and also the FIFA World Cup in 2022 with La Albiceleste.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Enzo Fernández on Messi: “Leo is my idol, I think he knows it. I’ve watched all his matches since I was kid. It hurt me when the press criticized him, because I was such a big fan and I wrote him a letter to tell him what I felt. I love him, he’s my idol and he’ll always be.” Enzo Fernández on Messi: “Leo is my idol, I think he knows it. I’ve watched all his matches since I was kid. It hurt me when the press criticized him, because I was such a big fan and I wrote him a letter to tell him what I felt. I love him, he’s my idol and he’ll always be.” https://t.co/9QizJjLAHx

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes