Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski provides emphatic response when asked about Saudi Arabia transfer

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski issued an emphatic response when asked about a potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League. The 34-year-old made it clear that it doesn't concern him and that there's 'no such topic'.

Robert Lewandowski established himself as one of the greatest forwards of this generation at Bayern Munich. He plundered over 344 goals in 375 appearances in eight seasons and won 19 major trophies for the Bavarians.

The Poland international joined Barcelona ahead of the 2022-23 season on a four-year deal for a reported fee of €45 million. He was given the number 9 shirt, vacated by Memphis Depay.

Robert Lewandowski proved that age is simply just a number by having an instant impact in La Liga. Over the course of the season, he made 46 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 33 goals and providing eight assists.

Despite the Blaugrana failing to make an impact in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Lewandowski was able to taste success in Catalunya. The 34-year-old won the Supercopa de Espana, scoring in the final against Real Madrid. He also helped Barcelona win the La Liga title, finishing 10 points ahead of Real Madrid.

When asked about a potential move to the Saudi Pro League this summer by Interia Sport, he replied:

“Saudi? There’s been no such topic. I don't think about it because there's nothing to think about. It doesn’t concern me. Especially since my contract still lasts a while. I see what’s going on [in Arabia], but it doesn’t concern me, for now, I have other priorities.”

Many fans thought Robert Lewandowski would follow in Karim Benzema's footsteps and join the Saudi Pro League. Despite being in the twilight years of his career, it is clear he still wants to play at the highest level for the Blaugrana.

Joshua Kimmich set to follow in Robert Lewandowski's footsteps and force move to Barcelona: Reports

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is reportedly set to follow in Robert Lewandowski's footsteps and force a move to Barcelona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Following the impending departure of Sergio Busquets, the Blaugrana will need a capable defensive midfielder to replace him. Xavi Hernandez is reportedly keen on Joshua Kimmich.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the most effective and versatile midfielders of this generation. He has made 347 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring 40 goals.

Kimmich has made it clear publicly that he wants to leave this summer, however, Bayern are unwilling to let go of the German international. He may be forced to repeat what Robert Lewandowski did last summer when the club didn't want him to leave. He had to force the move to happen for the transfer to be facilitated.

The only stumbling block would be Barcelona's financial issues. As per Forbes, Kimmich is worth €80 million, a price that the Blaugrana may not be able to afford.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes