Barcelona have stunning swap deal offer for Joao Felix rejected by Atletico Madrid - Reports

Barcelona have had a stunning swap deal offer for Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix rejected by Diego Simeone's side. That's according to a report from Italian journalist Matteo Moretto (via Atletico Universe on Twitter), which claims that the Rojiblancos aren't moved by the Blaugrana's effort to secure the Portuguese by offering a player in exchange.

As per the report, Barcelona attempted to convince Atletico Madrid into a deal that would see Joao Felix make an emphatic move to Camp Nou and Ansu Fati move in the opposite direction.

However, the offer was far from attractive to the capital club, who made it clear that it was unfeasible.

The story mentions that the Rojiblancos have made their intentions known to the Catalan giants regarding any potential transfer of the player away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico simply want to sell the player, whether directly or by sending him on loan with an obligation to buy.

It is worth noting that Barcelona have been linked with a move for Joao Felix over the last couple of weeks. The player also appears to be eyeing a switch to the Catalan capital and recently went public over his desire to wear the Blaugrana's jersey.

Unfortunately, the club's financial crisis continues to hurt their chances of securing his transfer.

Joao Felix appears to have reached the end of the road at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Portuguese spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, where he made 20 appearances across all competitions, recording four goals to his name.

The player continues to be linked with a potential departure from Diego Simeone's side this summer, with a couple of European clubs joining Barca in keeping tabs on his situation. It remains to be seen which club will have his services come the end of the transfer window.

Who else could Barcelona sign before the window shuts?

Barcelona are eyeing Joao Cancelo

The Catalan giants are still in the transfer market, looking to reinforce their squad with a couple of vital additions before the window shuts at the end of this month. Barca boss Xavi reportedly wants to add a right back and a midfielder or attacker to his ranks.

As it stands, Manchester City star Joao Cancelo is one of the players who could end up switching to Camp Nou in the coming days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are currently locked in talks that would secure the Portuguese defender a loan move to Barca with a purchase option included.

The likes of Giovanni Lo Celso, Juan Foyth, Bernardo Silva, and Neymar have also been linked with a swoop to the Catalan capital in recent days. It remains to be seen how things will develop before the transfer window closes.