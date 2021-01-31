Barcelona to sue newspaper over Lionel Messi contract leak - Reports

Spanish news outlet El Mundo has released the alleged details of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi's contract with the club. That has expectedly not gone down well with the Blaugrana, with Barcelona threatening to sue the outlet because of a breach of confidentiality agreement with the club.

El Mundo has claimed that Lionel Messi signed a contract in 2017 which would see him earn around €555,237,619 over the next four years. That means that the Argentinian superstar would have earned €138 million per season. These extraordinarily high numbers have sparked outrage among football fans.

Barcelona were quick to put out an official statement about the situation which read:

"In view of the information published today in the newspaper El Mundo, in relation to the professional contract signed between FC Barcelona and the player Lionel Messi, the club regrets its publication given that it is a private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties.

FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication.

FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history."

El Mundo today, what a bomb. Leo Messi’s contract with Barcelona revealed on front page 🔴👇🏻 @elmundoes



- €555,237,619 contract [4 years].



- €138m per season fixed + variables.



- €115,225,000 as ‘renewal fee’ just for accepting the contract.



- €77,929,955 loyalty bonus. pic.twitter.com/FK3I34hJta — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2021

Lionel Messi asked to leave Barcelona prior to the 2020-21 season after falling out with the club's higher-ups, but fans now think the Argentine is being ungrateful to the club.

Barcelona are currently in a financial hole, and Lionel Messi's deal could be a huge reason why. The club's total debt has been estimated to be over €1bn, with player wages making up almost 3/4ths of the club's budget.

Barcelona may be forced to sell Lionel Messi

Summer clear-out imminent at Barcelona?

Barcelona's financial situation will inevitably trigger a clear-out at the club in the summer. Players like Phillipe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti have already been linked with moves away from the Nou Camp, but the Catalans may also have to let Lionel Messi leave if they really want to rectify the dire situation they are in.

Lionel Messi has already been courted by the likes of Manchester City and PSG, as no progress has been made over a new contract extension with Barcelona. Messi is free to negotiate with other clubs over a move in the summer, as he has entered the final five months of his contract with the club.