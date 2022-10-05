Barcelona suffer another injury blow as 26-year-old star is forced to come off in the second half against Inter Milan 

Barcelona have suffered another injury setback with Andreas Christensen being forced off in the second half of their 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Barca have confirmed that Christensen sustained a ligament sprain on his left ankle. More tests will be carried out to find out the extent of the injury.

The Blaugrana were beaten by the Serie A side thanks to a Hakan Çalhanoğlu first-half strike from the edge of the Barca box.

Xavi's men had the majority of possession but not the killer instinct to find a vital equalizer.

To add to their woes, Christensen picked up a knock to his ankle and limped off in the 58th minute for Gerard Pique to take his place.

The Dane had been named in the Barca line-up in alongside Eric Garcia, with usual first-team starters Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde missing out with injuries.

Christensen appears to be the latest centre-back who could be facing a spell on the sidelines.

The schedule ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup only gets more intense for Xavi's side.

All eyes will be on Christensen's availability for the El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 16.

Barcelona fans will be praying the Dane's injury is not too serious as he impressed in an otherwise disappointing night for the La Liga giants.

The defeat sees them slip to third in Group C and they trail leaders Bayern Munich by six points and Inter by three.

They face the reigning Bundesliga champions at the Nou Camp on October 26 and will know they need to get a win over the Bavarians.

However, for the time being the worries will be over the extent of Christensen's injury.

He arrived at Barca as a free agent this past summer following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea. The defender has made six appearances in all competitions.

A nightmare night at the San Siro for Barcelona who suffer more injury woes

Christensen joins the injury list

Barcelona have given themselves it all to do in order to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

They can now ill afford to slip up against Bayern later this month or risk returning to the UEFA Europa League for the second consecutive year.

Barca will be banking on Christensen and Kounde to return for that game with the prognosis of the latter's injury being that he should return for the El Clasico.

However, Araujo faces a lengthy spell out of the side following the injury he picked up while on international duty with Uruguay.

The defender has had successful surgery on his thigh and is likely to miss the World Cup in November.

