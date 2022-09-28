Barcelona suffer another injury blow as 27-year-old star complains of calf pain in training 

Right-back Hector Bellerin reported difficulties in his calf muscle during a training session on Tuesday morning (September 27), as per Barcelona. Further tests are set to be carried out on Wednesday (September 28) to figure out the severity of the 27-year-old’s injury.

La Liga giants Barcelona have endured a difficult international break, with many of their first-team stars suffering setbacks due to injuries. Dutch duo Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay picked up injuries in the 2-0 win over Poland on Thursday (September 22) and missed Sunday’s (September 25) 1-0 win over Belgium.

Double Hay @DoubleHayy



Hector Bellerin showing support to Memphis Depay via IG. Hector Bellerin showing support to Memphis Depay via IG. 📱🔵🔴 https://t.co/z0gVjIGHYE

France’s Jules Kounde pulled up in the 2-0 victory over Austria on Thursday and was forced to leave the pitch after only 23 minutes of play. Uruguayan Ronald Araujo is set to undergo an operation after suffering a thigh injury during international duty.

The extent of Bellerin’s injury is yet to be determined, but the club, via an official statement, have confirmed that the issue is with the soleus of his left leg. Their statement read:

“Hector Bellerin has reported difficulties with the soleus in his left leg during Tuesday morning's training session. On Wednesday, the defender will undergo a series of tests to determine the full extent of the trouble.”

The former Arsenal man, who joined Barcelona on deadline day (September 1), has thus far featured in two La Liga games for the club. His current contract with the Blaugrana runs until June 2023.

Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo could miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Arguably Barca’s most reliable defender in the 2022-23 season, Ronaldo Araujo is set to undergo an operation to fix an issue with his thigh this week. Although the recovery period is yet to be known, it is believed that the Uruguay international is likely to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting in November.

Samuel @SamueILFC



Such a classy player and a human being. Darwin Nunez has dedicated his goal to his Uruguayan friend & teammate Ronald Araujo, who opted to have surgery meaning he will miss the World Cup.Such a classy player and a human being. Darwin Nunez has dedicated his goal to his Uruguayan friend & teammate Ronald Araujo, who opted to have surgery meaning he will miss the World Cup. Such a classy player and a human being. ❤️ https://t.co/hOSPxtTnt9

There had been rumors that Uruguay had been pressurizing him to avoid going under the knife. Via a statement, Araujo quashed them, revealing that the selection backed his decision to undergo surgery. His statement read (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I want to make clear the reasons why I made my decision, to avoid speculation. I love my country and I love my selection. After consultation with several professionals, we decided that the best thing is surgical intervention."

He added:

“Here it is not about choosing one or the other, it is about health and getting back to 100% as soon as possible. Personally, these are very difficult times and I take this opportunity to thank everyone for the support I am receiving. With faith and hard work I will do my best to return as quickly as possible. Hugs and blessings!”

Araujo has played seven games for Barcelona this season across competitions, helping the club to five clean sheets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far