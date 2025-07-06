Barcelona suffer blow as Manchester City enter race for key defensive target - Reports

Premier League juggernauts Manchester City have handed Spanish giants Barcelona a major setback in their pursuit of Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries. According to transfer expert Steve Kay (via Barca Universal), the Cityzens have entered the race for the Dutchman's services.

Dumfries joined Inter from Eredivisie side PSV for a reported €14.25 million (£12.3m) fee in the summer of 2021. He immediately became a key cog of the Nerazzurri's first team squad and soon established himself as one of the best right-backs in Serie A.

Overall, Dumfries has racked up 22 goals and 26 assists in 179 appearances for Inter. He played a vital role in helping the Italian giants win two Coppa Italia titles and a Serie A title and make two UEFA Champions League finals (2022/23 and 2024/25).

The 29-year-old's contract at the San Siro lasts until 2028 and has a unique clause that has multiple top European sides clamouring for his signature. The deal reportedly has a release clause worth €25 million (£21.5m) which is set to expire on the 15th of this month.

Barcelona have already signed Joan Garcia for a reported €25 million (£21.5m) fee. With their financial problems continuing to haunt them, Manchester City already have the upper hand in the race to sign Dumfries.

City recently lost experienced right-back Kyle Walker to newly-promoted EPL side Burnley in a move that could be worth up to £5 million. They are keen on signing a replacement, with Dumfries' name high on their transfer wishlist.

If Manchester City make an official move for the Dutchman, it is highly unlikely that Barcelona can compete with them in terms of finances. The Catalans will have to pivot to other options, including AS Monaco's Vanderson, Fiorentina's Dodo and Almeria's Marc Pubill.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola keen on signing star Barcelona midfielder - Reports

According to reports from Fichajes (via SportsMole), Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants his side to make a move for Barcelona star Fermin Lopez.

A graduate of Barca's famed La Masia academy, Fermin made his first-team debut in the 2023-24 campaign. He has since made 87 more appearances, racking up 19 goals and 11 assists.

Fermin is renowned for his versatility, having delivered stellar performances on both wings, as a number 10 and as a central midfielder. His work rate, shot power and footballing IQ have been regarded as his best attributes.

These qualities have supposedly caught the attention of Guardiola, who is believed to be a huge admirer of the midfielder. However, Barcelona are not considering parting ways with their prized asset, with manager Hansi Flick reportedly considering him untouchable.

Yet, the Catalan giants' hand could be forced into selling Fermin this summer, as they plan on selling multiple first-team players to solve their financial woes. With his contract at the Camp Nou lasting until 2029, the Blaugrana could recoup a significant fee for the 22-year-old.

With Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli willing to make a bid worth £51 million for Fermin's signature, Manchester City will have to act promptly if they are to secure the Spaniard's transfer.

