Barcelona suffer blow as star player misses training ahead of Valencia clash - Reports

Barcelona have suffered a potential injury setback ahead of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Valencia on Thursday, February 6. Star midfielder Gavi missed the group session and instead trained alone, according to journalist Alex Pintanel.

Pintanel, who shared the report on his X handle, also mentioned that Dani Olmo had returned to training with the group ahead of the cup clash. Club president Joan Laporta was also present at the training facility.

Gavi has made 21 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions this season, out of which 12 have come in La Liga. In these 21 matches, the 20-year-old has scored two goals, bagged two assists, and has been a commanding presence in the midfield.

Therefore, his injury ahead of the quarterfinal will come as a big setback. Attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, who joined Barcelona from RB Leipzig in the 2024 summer transfer window, has found the back of the net on six occasions in the 18 matches he has played this season.

Barcelona, who last won the Copa del Rey in 2020-21, will be keen on bagging the title this season. In Gavi's absence, the likes of Pedri, Marc Casado and Frenkie de Jong will need to step up.

Barcelona's league form so far in the ongoing season

In LaLiga, Barcelona are currently placed third with 45 points, whereas leaders Real Madrid are four points clear. The Catalan giants, who last won the league in the 2022-23, are also behind Atletico Madrid on the table. The Rojiblancos are placed second with 48 points in their kitty.

Barca have won just 14 out of their 22 LaLiga matches this season, and this is a statistic that manager Hansi Flick will be keen on changing as the business end of the season approaches.

La Blaugrana did not make any signings in the recently completed January transfer window and chose to focus on the players they already have in their squad. Only left-back Alex Valle, who was previously on loan with Celtic, was sent on loan to Como in Serie A.

