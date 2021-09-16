Barcelona suffer double injury blow in 3-0 Bayern Munich defeat: Reports

With an important match against Atletico Madrid on the horizon, Barcelona will have to play without Pedri and Jordi Alba. According to reports, the duo - both of whom were injured during the game against Bayern Munich - have been ruled out of contention for 3-4 weeks.

According to Barcelona, Pedri will be unavailable for selection due to a quadriceps muscle injury in his left thigh injury. Jordi Alba is also out with a hamstring injury to his right thigh.

The star wing-back was unable to finish the game against Bayern Munich, eventually getting substituted in the 74th minute. However, wonderkid Pedri managed to play the entire 90 minutes.

Blaugrana head coach Ronald Koeman will have to make do without either player until their potential recoveries. This means that Barca will play their second UEFA group stage game against Benfica, as well as their league game against Atletico Madrid, without the pair.

Koeman will certainly consider Alejandro Balde to replace Jordi Alba in the meantime. The young full-back made his debut against Bayern Munich and looked lively in the 16 minutes he played. With Koeman's willingness to offer youngsters more playing time this season, fans are likely to see the 18-year-old in action moving forward.

Koeman has more options in the midfield and he might use Riqui Puig as Pedri's replacement. The 22-year-old made only 14 appearances for Barca in La Liga last season and is yet to feature so far this season. Games against Granada, Cadiz and Levante might be important opportunities for Puig to impress Koeman.

Barcelona's injury problems abound

Pedri and Jordi Alba have joined a growing list of first-team players who are out of contention due to injury. While La Masia star graduate Ansu Fati might be available (but not match-fit) for Barca's next game on Monday, other injured players are far from ready.

Ahead of their 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich, Martin Braithwaite was ruled out for up to four months with surgery. Sergio Aguero (yet to debut for Blaugrana) and Ousmane Dembele are also still out injured and won't be returning soon.

