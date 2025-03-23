Barcelona suffer fresh blow as superstar picks up injury on international duty

Barcelona have been dealt a fresh blow as star striker Robert Lewandowski has been revealed to have picked up an injury on international duty. The veteran striker was in action for Poland as they began their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Ad

Former Bayern Munich man Lewandowski led the line for Poland as they locked horns with minnows Lithuania in Warsaw in their Group G clash. The 36-year-old scored the only goal in a 1-0 win after 81 minutes but left the pitch five minutes later, with FC Midtjylland striker Adam Buksa taking his place up front.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Barcelona are now left sweating over the fitness of the veteran striker after reports emerged that he asked to come off in the game. Lewandowski felt some discomfort in his calf and decided against playing through the pain for the five minutes plus stoppages that remained in the game.

Robert Lewandowski has been in sensational form this season, forming a fine partnership with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal for Hansi Flick's side. The Poland captain has scored 35 goals and provided three assists in 40 appearances for the Spanish giants this season across all competitions.

Ad

With no ready-made replacements for the striker in their squad, Flick and the rest of the staff at Barcelona will be hoping that he has not suffered a serious problem. Presently, the striker is expected back on March 25 for the rescheduled LaLiga game against Osasuna two days later.

Barcelona dealt blow as defender picks up injury on international duty

Barcelona have been dealt a major blow as teenage defender Pau Cubarsi was forced off for Spain with an injury. The 18-year-old picked up an ankle injury in the first half of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal first leg against the Netherlands, playing just 41 minutes.

Ad

Cubarsi was replaced by Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen after his injury, and has since left the Spain national team camp for his club. The teenage sensation will not be available for the second leg of the last-eight meeting with the Netherlands in Valencia, with the first leg having ended 2-2. In the meantime, Lazio star Mario Gila has been invited to replace him for the game against the Dutch.

Pau Cubarsi has appeared six times for his country and will be a big miss for his club, seeing as teammate Inigo Martinez already picked up an injury of his own. The returning Andreas Christensen will be hopeful of filling the vacuum left by the injury to Cubarsi after the international break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback