Barcelona suffer fresh setback as key player suffers left-foot injury ahead of Copa del Rey clash against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have suffered a fresh setback, as key player Lamine Yamal has endured an injury on his left foot, ahead of their Copa del Rey match. La Blaugrana will face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the semi-final tomorrow (February 25), but it is uncertain that Yamal will be available to play.

The teenager struggled in their previous La Liga match against Las Palmas over the weekend (February 22). Although Barca won the game 2-0, Yamal endured a number of rough challenges, which saw him end up with a bloody foot, which he shared online:

Yamal might have been affected by the rough treatment, but he still picked up an assist on the day. However, his injuries have raised questions about if he will be available to face Atletico Madrid. Speaking about the teenager, Hansi Flick said in his press conference (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We’ll have to wait and see, I think he’ll be able to play. I’m positive, but we’ll have to see what the doctor says."

He also urged for players to get protected in Spain, adding:

“We can’t say that Lamine or certain players should be specially protected, it should be for everyone. If they don’t get yellow cards, hard fouls will be repeated."

“We should protect them, I think that’s the most sensible thing to do. Not just some special ones, but everyone. In Spain we all like to see one-on-one situations, to see those players who are capable of getting past the defenders, we have to protect them.”

Lamine Yamal has been a quality player for Barcelona this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 16 assists in 33 appearances.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick speaks ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has spoken ahead of their clash against Atletico Madrid. Barca faced the Madrid giants earlier in the season, losing 2-1 in front of their fans at the Lluis Companys back in December.

However, Hansi Flick has learned a lesson from that loss, and he is prepared to face them again. Speaking to the press, he said (via Football Espana):

“I think the positive thing we have shown is our football. We had the chance to score more goals before they did. The important thing is to score more than your opponent. We also have to think that it is not a one-game tie and consider that.”

On that day, an injury-time goal from Alexander Sorloth sealed the win for Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona will hope this does not happen again.

