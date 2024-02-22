Barcelona superstar breaks Lionel Messi record in 1-1 draw against Napoli in UCL Round of 16 fixture

During Barcelona's UEFA Champions League match against Napoli on February 21, Robert Lewandowski broke a record previously held by Lionel Messi. He notably became the oldest Barca player to score in the knockout phase of the competition.

Lewandowski's goal came in the 60th minute of their Round of 16 first leg against the Italian giants at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. Although the match ended in a 1-1 draw, the Polish marksman managed to put his name into Barca's record books.

Lionel Messi notably set his record in March 2021 against Paris Saint-Germain, when he was 33 years and 259 days old. Lewandowski, on the other hand, was 35 years and 184 days old when he scored to beat the Argentine legend's record.

Despite Barcelona's strong performance away from home seeing them score first, they weren't able to keep a clean sheet. Partenopei managed to equalize with a goal from Victor Osimhen in the 75th minute, setting both sides up for a tense second leg in Catalonia.

After the game, Robert Lewandowski told the reporters (via Sports Mole):

"I think we played a good game in the half, where we should have scored one or two goals. After our goal we played a little defensively and they scored on us with the first opportunity they had."

He added:

"I feel very good, we need time to get ready, we have a lot of potential. We have two long weeks to work and prepare for the future. We want to take a step forward in the team. It is important with my experience to be able to help these players."

Lewandowski has registered 18 goals and six assists in 34 games across competitions for Barcelona this season.

Gerard Deulofeu advises Barcelona on handling teenage talent by expecting him to be Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu has given some advice to the Catalan club on managing young talent Lamine Yamal. At only 16, Yamal has already shown remarkable quality in Barca's first team, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 25 La Liga games.

His quality on the ball has understandably seen the teenager get compared to club legend Lionel Messi.

However, Deulofeu has advised against pressurizing Yamal with the comparisons, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I see Lamine and I can’t believe that a 16-year-old boy can do what he does. We really have to take care of this one. Let him stay. Do not ask him to be Lionel Messi, we are going to take care of a boy who was born with a gift.”

Yamal is in top form, having provided an assist and scored two goals in his last three games across all competitions. He will be hoping to impress when Barcelona take on Napoli in the second leg of their knockout round on March 12.