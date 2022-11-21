Barcelona superstar drops exit hint on Sergio Aguero's twitch stream amid transfer rumors 

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has hinted that he will leave Camp Nou while a guest on Sergio Aguero's Twitch stream, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Busquets, 34, is heading into the final months of his contract, which expires next summer.

The veteran Spaniard surprised former Barca striker Aguero on his Twitch when he suggested he will leave in January.

He said:

"I'm free in January."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Louis van Gaal: "Busquets will now leave Barcelona, and Frenkie de Jong will finally get his position. He plays best as a pivot. Whenever Frenkie plays there, he's the best player on the pitch." Louis van Gaal: "Busquets will now leave Barcelona, and Frenkie de Jong will finally get his position. He plays best as a pivot. Whenever Frenkie plays there, he's the best player on the pitch." https://t.co/Tx8y3Sg55T

Busquets is free to negotiate with any club when January arrives.

The Spanish midfielder has been an ever-present in the Barcelona team since making his debut in 2008.

He has made 696 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 18 goals and providing 42 assists.

Busquets has won the Champions League three times, the La Liga title on eight occasions, and the Copa del Rey seven times.

However, it has been somewhat of a problematic season for the Spaniard, who has felt the wrath of Barca supporters.

He was unceremoniously booed during Barcelona's 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on 26 October.

The Spanish midfielder has made 16 appearances across competitions, providing an assist and helping the Catalan giants keep 11 clean sheets.

Reports claim that Xavi is pushing for Busquets to be replaced by Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, who could cost around €60 million.

Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde has been called up to Spain's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Balde will be at the World Cup in Qatar

Balde, 19, has been called up to the Spanish squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a last-minute replacement for Jose Gaya.

The Valencia left-back suffered a low-grade lateral sprain in his ankle on Wednesday, 16 November.

Luis Enrique has chosen Barcelona teenager Balde as his replacement off the back of an impressive start to the season.

The teenager has made 16 appearances and provided three assists. He has helped the Blaugrana keep nine clean sheets.

This is the first time Balde has been called up to the Spanish national team, although he has appeared for the U21s.

He has two international caps for the U21s to his name and five appearances for the U18s.

Enrique lauded the teenager upon his arrival in La Roja's squad, saying (via Tribal Football):

"He is well known to everyone, he is a very young player, but his experience in the first division makes him interesting enough for him to help us. I am sure the group will welcome him and help him with everything -- a bit like you are all helping me."

