Xavi pushing Barcelona to sign €60 million midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets - Reports 

Barcelona manager Xavi is pushing the Catalan giants to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as Sergio Busquets' replacement, as per MARCA.

Busquets, 34, looks likely to head out of Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The veteran midfielder has reportedly become frustrated with the club's fans' supposed poor treatment.

Hence, Xavi's side will need a replacement for a veteran midfielder who has made 694 appearances, scored 18 goals, and provided 43 assists.

The midfielder whom Xavi desires most despite the likes of Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves being linked is Zubimendi.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Sociedad, making 13 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and contributing two assists.

However, the San Sebastian club are renowned for being tough negotiators and it is likely to cost Barcelona €60 million to sign the Spaniard.

Zubimendi rose up the youth ranks at the Reale Arena, making his senior debut in 2019.

The Spanish midfielder plays as the deepest midfielder and often receives the ball whilst tucked in between centre-backs and helps avoid the opposition's press.

He ranks in the top 10 for tackles in his own half and opponent's half and in the top 10 for blocked shots in La Liga.

Zubimendi has five years left on his contract with Sociedad.

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta but Xavi's job seems safe for now

Arteta has drawn the attention of Barca

Barcelona made a disappointing exit from the Champions League in the group stages for the second consecutive season.

The Blaugrana will head to the Europa League playoffs to face a side that finishes second in their respective group in Europe's secondary competition.

The Catalan giants are second in La Liga, trailing league leaders Real Madrid by just a point after 12 games played.

Xavi is unlikely to be sacked in the near future given that his side are still title contenders but talk of a move for Arsenal's Arteta has intensified.

Barca's hierarchy have reportedly earmarked the Spanish coach as a potential future appointment, having been impressed by his work at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta has propelled the Gunners into first place in the Premier League with ten wins, one draw and one defeat in 12.

They lead second-placed Manchester City by two points and Arteta has earned plaudits for his management style and tactics.

A very solid October for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the Premier League. 3-1 vs. Tottenham3-2 vs. Liverpool1-0 vs. Leeds United🤝 1-1 vs. Southampton5-0 vs. Nottingham ForestA very solid October for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the Premier League. ✅ 3-1 vs. Tottenham✅ 3-2 vs. Liverpool✅ 1-0 vs. Leeds United🤝 1-1 vs. Southampton✅ 5-0 vs. Nottingham ForestA very solid October for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the Premier League. 🙌 https://t.co/DqHN1aqYOI

The Spaniard is happy in north London but his stock will continue to rise if he can further strengthen the Gunners' hold on the Premier League table.

He has three years remaining on his current deal with Arsenal.

