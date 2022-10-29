Barcelona star informs Mateu Alemany of decision to leave Camp Nou due to unfair treatment from fans: Reports 

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has informed the club's director of football Mateu Alemany that he will leave the club at the end of the season, as per El Nacional.

Busquets, 34, has been an ever-present at the Nou Camp since rising up the youth ranks and making his senior debut in 2005.

He has made 13 appearances across competitions this season but has come in for criticism from fans.

Supporters have jeered the veteran Spaniard as he struggles for form, and he has decided to leave when his contract expires next summer.

Barcelona did offer Busquets a salary deferment a few weeks ago so that he would remain at the Nou Camp for another season.

However, the Spaniard has made the decision to leave due to the scrutiny from fans.

Busquets may head to the United States with several Major League Soccer sides contacting the veteran midfielder over a potential move.

David Beckham's Inter Miami are interested and have contacted other household names including Lionel Messi and Busquets' teammates Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique.

The Spanish midfielder has made 693 appearances for the Blaugrana throughout his career, scoring 18 goals and providing 43 assists.

He has won the the Champions League three times, the La Liga title on eight occasions as well as securing Copa del Rey trophies.

Busquets' potential replacement Ruben Neves has admitted it is a privilege to be linked with a move to Barcelona

Neves continues to be linked with a move to the Nou Camp

Barcelona are on the lookout for a midfielder and have reportedly been in talks to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers' Neves for €60 million in January.

The Portuguese midfielder has impressed at Molineaux, making 12 appearances and scoring two goals in all competitions.

Neves has admitted he is proud to have been linked with a move to Barca, saying:

"Who wouldn't want to play for Barcelona? If you ask in general, all players want to play for Barça, one of the best clubs in the world. It's a privilege for me to be linked to this team."

The Portuguese has two years left on his contract with Wolves. He joined the Premier League club from FC Porto in 2017 for £16.1 million.

His stock has risen in English football as one of the best midfielders due to his presence both in defense and in attack.

Neves has a real eye for goal and has bagged 17 goals in 153 Premier League appearances during his time with Wolves.

He was instrumental in the side's promotion to the top-tier in 2018 when he made 42 appearances in the EFL Championship, scoring six goals and providing an assist.

