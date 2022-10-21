“If you ask in general, all players want to play for Barca, one of the best clubs in the world” – Premier League star admits it’s a ‘privilege’ to be linked with Barcelona

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has admitted that it is a privilege to be linked with a move to Barcelona.

The Portuguese was asked about speculation over a move to Barca (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Who wouldn't want to play for Barcelona? If you ask in general, all players want to play for Barça, one of the best clubs in the world. It's a privilege for me to be linked to this team."

Reports claim that Neves rejected a move to Liverpool in the summer in a bid to join the Blaugrana in 2023.

He has been a huge hit at Wolves since joining from FC Porto in 2017 for £16.1 million.

Neves has made 11 appearances, scoring two goals across competitions this season.

However, Wolves are faltering and currently sit 18th in the Premier League with just two wins in 11 fixtures.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are flying high in La Liga and are second, trailing league leaders Real Madrid by three points after 10 games played.

Neves' name has been one that has long been linked with several top European sides but he has remained at Molineaux.

The Portuguese may now be contemplating his situation given that the Wanderers are currently looking to be in the midst of a relegation fight.

He has two years left on his current deal with Wolves but Barca's interest may cut that stay short.

Barcelona could replace Sergio Busquets with Neves

Busquets could be heading out of Barca

Barcelona started the season off in impressive fashion and were unbeaten in the league before a 3-1 defeat to Madrid on October 16.

Following that defeat alongside losses to Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League, there have been calls for Xavi to freshen up his midfield.

One long-serving player who looks likely to head out of the Nou Camp next summer is Busquets.

The veteran Spanish midfielder's contract with Barcelona expires in 2023 and he has reportedly become irritated with constant criticism.

He was dropped to the bench by Xavi for Barca's 3-0 win over Villarreal on October 20.

Busquets is now planning to leave the Catalan giants once his current deal ends, leaving Xavi in need of a replacement.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "Sergio Busquets being criticized? When we lose everyone gets criticized, Busquets is still an important player for us, he’s the captain and he always helps us, Busquets and all the captains, we have a great dressing room." Xavi: "Sergio Busquets being criticized? When we lose everyone gets criticized, Busquets is still an important player for us, he’s the captain and he always helps us, Busquets and all the captains, we have a great dressing room." https://t.co/wrU5PL3Cvh

Neves isn't the same defensive midfielder by trade as Busquets.

However, he does boast both protective qualities to his side's defense as he has shown throughout his time with Wolves.

The Portuguese is also a threat going forward, which could be vital for Barca as they look to ease the goalscoring burden on Robert Lewandowski.

The Pole has scored 11 of the Blaugrana's 24 goals in the league this season.

