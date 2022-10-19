Barcelona star annoyed with criticism and has decided to leave Camp Nou - Reports

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is reportedly annoyed by the recent criticisms directed towards him and has maintained his stance of leaving the club in the summer of 2023.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Busquets wants to see out the final year of his deal at Camp Nou and leave as a free agent next summer. He seems to be eyeing a move to Major League Soccer (MLS), with Inter Miami said to be one of the clubs that are interested.

Busquets was one of several Barca players who were heavily criticized after the team's high-profile failures against Inter Milan and Real Madrid. Busquets notably gave the ball away for Lautaro Martinez's 63rd-minute goal in a crucial Champions League group stage tie on October 12.

Instead of sprinting into position, Barca's No. 24 jogged back and offered no help to his defense, who saw Martinez put Inter 2-1 up on the night. The game finished 3-3 and made Barca's task of progressing from the group an implausible task.

Yanek Stats @yanekstats

- Lionel Messi

- Xavi

- Sergio Busquets

- Andrés Iniesta

- Gerard Piqué

- Carles Puyol

- Migueli

- Víctor Valdés FC Barcelona Most Appearances- Lionel Messi- Xavi- Sergio Busquets- Andrés Iniesta- Gerard Piqué- Carles Puyol- Migueli- Víctor Valdés FC Barcelona Most Appearances7⃣7⃣8⃣ - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷7⃣6⃣7⃣ - Xavi 🇪🇸6⃣9⃣0⃣ - Sergio Busquets 🇪🇸 🆕6⃣7⃣4⃣ - Andrés Iniesta 🇪🇸6⃣1⃣2⃣ - Gerard Piqué 🇪🇸5⃣9⃣3⃣ - Carles Puyol 🇪🇸5⃣4⃣9⃣ - Migueli 🇪🇸5⃣3⃣5⃣ - Víctor Valdés 🇪🇸 https://t.co/PTqchoZIlM

Four days later, Busquets was at fault once again for a hugely important goal for the opposition. He failed to bring down Toni Kroos, who set off Vinicius Jr down the left flank.

This chance ultimately resulted in Real Madrid's opening goal via Karim Benzema in a match that ended 3-1. Following the two games, fingers have been pointed at several players, including Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia.

It seems that Busquets' legacy and reputation at the club has not shielded him from being harangued by fans as well. The midfielder is visibly on the decline and a move away from Camp Nou could be beneficial for all parties involved.

Frenkie de Jong asks to leave Barcelona

According to SPORT (h/t 90min), Frenkie de Jong has asked to leave Barcelona after accepting that he cannot dethrone Gavi and Pedri in manager Xavi Hernandez's pecking order.

The Netherlands international was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. Despite the two clubs reaching an agreement, the Dutchman refused to leave Barcelona.

Now, it seems that the former Ajax midfielder has accepted his fate and has asked to leave the Catalan giants. This could put the Red Devils on red alert, considering how well-known and intense their interest in De Jong was earlier this year.

The midfielder has one goal in 11 games across competitions this season. However, six of these appearances have come from the bench.

