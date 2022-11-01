Barcelona keeping tabs on Premier League manager - Reports

Barcelona are keeping tabs on manager Mikel Arteta's work at Arsenal, as per Fichajes.

The Spanish tactician spent five years on Barcelona's books as a player between 1997 and 2002 but left the club for Rangers without making a single senior appearance.

Arteta spent three and a half years at Manchester City as an assistant manager, alongside former Barca boss Pep Guardiola. Hence, he has Barca's DNA embedded in him to a large extent.

The Catalan giants are keeping tabs on the Spaniard's progress in north London but not with a view to making an imminent move. Arteta is happy at the Emirates and Barcelona have full faith in manager Xavi Hernandez for now.

However, they have earmarked his name for a potential move several years down the line. Xavi has had a mixed season at Spotify Camp Nou so far.

The Blaugrana were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League group stages in humiliating fashion on matchday five. Despite a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico on October 16, they are well in the title race.

Los Blancos lead the league table with 32 points from 12 games with Barca just one point behind them. As long as they do well domestically, it is unlikely that Xavi will lose the trust of the club's board so quickly.

It remains to be seen how Arteta will react if Barcelona approaches him in the future. His contract at the Emirates is set to expire in the summer of 2025 - one year after Xavi's deal at Spotify Camp Nou.

Xavi says Barcelona lack 'maturity' after Champions League elimination

Barcelona will play in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds for the second season in a row.

They have been dumped out of this season's Champions League after amassing just four points in their first five group games. Speaking after his team's elimination from UEFA's premier club competition, Xavi said (h/t GOAL):

"We lack maturity. We have a lot of youngsters and we've had the worst Champions League group in years. We've had injuries. They're not excuses but that has hurt us. With respect to last season, we have a better squad and we have given a better image in Europe."

"But we haven't been up to the task. We had the opportunity and it has escaped us. There are details such as refereeing decisions and adverse situations, but you have to be self-critical."

Xavi's side will play their final group game against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday (1 November), which is now a dead rubber.

