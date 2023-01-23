Barcelona superstar Pedri explains reason behind his unique goal celebration against Getafe 

Barcelona star Pedri was the goalscorer as the Blaugrana beat Getafe 1-0 in their La Liga home clash on Sunday (January 22). The youngster, though, performed an interesting celebration after his goal, pointing to his hair.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of the game, the 2021 Kopa Trophy winner was quizzed about the reason behind his celebration. Pedri replied (via Diario AS):

“It’s for my cousin Abraham who is bald.”

The 20-year-old has been inspirational for the Blaugrana this season, scoring five goals in 25 games this campaign. Xavi's side have a three-point lead over Real Madrid atop the La Liga table, accruing 44 points in 17 games.

The Spaniard was not very happy with the win against Getafe, telling the media (via Barca Universal):

“We didn’t have a good game. We kept a clean sheet, but we could have done much better, We need to play better at home. I think the mental fatigue is noticeable. This is an important victory, but we didn’t do well at all.”

Speaking about the performances of his teammates, manager Xavi Hernandez said:

“Ansu Fati had a good game. He couldn’t get too many chances because Getafe defended with all of their men in the box. Balde was good, but we brought in Alba as a tactical change. We needed him to support the midfield. Christensen was replaced as he had some discomfort. I think he will be ready for the next match.”

Pedri urge Barcelona to learn to kill games off

FC Barcelona vs Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander

Following the win against Getafe, Barcelona midfielder Pedri said that the team are yet to learn how to kill games off. He said (via Barca Universal)

“We still have to learn how to kill off games. Regardless, these three points are very important.”

He also congratulated his midfield partner Sergio Busquets for making a massive 700 appearances for the Blaugrana.

“I want to congratulate Busquets for reaching 700 matches. It’s a massive achievement.”

B/R Football @brfootball

25 points

20 goals conceded

Seventh place



Barcelona after 17 games this season:

44 points

6 goals conceded

First place Barcelona after 17 games last season:25 points20 goals concededSeventh placeBarcelona after 17 games this season:44 points6 goals concededFirst place Barcelona after 17 games last season: ▪️ 25 points▪️ 20 goals conceded▪️ Seventh placeBarcelona after 17 games this season: ▪️ 44 points▪️ 6 goals conceded▪️ First place https://t.co/GNWeuTE6Gj

Xavi's team will return to action on January 26 when they take on Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Poll : 0 votes