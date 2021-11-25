Barcelona star Pedri ruled out for the remainder of 2021 due to injury - Reports 

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has learned that he will have to do without Pedri for the rest of the year. The midfielder has suffered a set back in his recovery from injury. When asked about the player, Xavi said:

"Pedri will not be available until January."

This was as a result of the young Spanish talent relapsing a week ago. It was Pedri's second relapse during his rehabilitation from a quadriceps injury. The situation has forced Barcelona to start his treatment from scratch in a bid to control the situation.

Barcelona have found and remedied a few errors in their handling of the European Golden Boy's injury recovery. Blaugrana will be hoping to get Pedri back mentally and physically recovered next year. To facilitate this, he will sit out the rest of the year, a fruitful year so far for the young star.

Pedri ended last season with a Cup title, an impressive showing with Luis Enrique's team at the European Championship, and a commanding contribution to the Olympic Games. He emerged with a silver medal from Japan and is worthy of his crown as the best player in the under-21 world.

An impressive season littered with success has been hampered by injuries. However, this is not entirely surprising because the Barcelona star has played 74 games in all competitions this year and might be paying the price for his exertions.

Pedri is expected to use the next few months to get back into his stride and return to the amazing form that saw him rack up so many appearances at such a young age. Head coach Xavi Hernandez, in particular, wants the 'Golden Boy' winner to return and serve as the team pushes to finish a poor season in better standing.

Bayern Munich reportedly told to pay €100 million to Barcelona for Pedri

FC Barcelona v Bayern München: Group E - UEFA Champions League

According to El Nacional, Bayern Munich will have to rake out around €100 million if they're willing to secure the services of the Barcelona youngster.

The fee might be extremely high, but Pedri recently won the Golden Boy award, which would have certainly increased his market value. Pedri has also become an integral part of Xavi's Barcelona outfit, playing nearly every game and featuring heavily for club and country.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 🚨 OFFICIAL: Pedri's new Barcelona contract has a €1 billion release clause 🤯 🚨 OFFICIAL: Pedri's new Barcelona contract has a €1 billion release clause 🤯 https://t.co/yEQLLRRx0O

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, Bayern Munich might prefer a more affordable Frenkie de Jong instead. The Dutch youngster has been on the Bavarians' radar recently and would offer a cheaper alternative to Barcelona's star wonderkid.

Edited by Parimal