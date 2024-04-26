Barcelona superstar unhappy with Xavi’s decision to make U-turn on future as head coach: Reports

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is disappointed with Xavi's decision to change his mind and remain at the club beyond this season, according to reports.

The Spanish boss announced at the end of January that he would step down as Barcelona boss this summer, insisting that the club needed a change of dynamic. Xavi was adamant about leaving the Blaugrana and insisted on multiple occasions that nothing would convince him to reconsider.

Repeated efforts from the club's hierarchy and president Joan Laporta seemed glum initially. Internal talks between the club and the manager were held on Wednesday (April 24) and Fabrizio Romano reported that the chances of him staying looked bleak.

However, the Spaniard must've been worn down as news broke a day later that he'd decided to reverse his decision and continue as Barcelona manager, as per Romano.

While Xavi's U-turn may have fans and some players in a sense of elation, Lewandowski is unhappy with the decision, according to Catalan newspaper El Nacional.

The Polish striker has struggled at the Nou Camp this season and has been linked with an exit this summer, with the Blaugrana reportedly showing interest in Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

While Lewandowski has scored 20 goals across competitions this term, the 35-year-old seems to have declined in form. He was recently subbed off in Barcelona's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid (April 22) after failing to find the back of the net after an hour of action.

The aforementioned outlet reports that Lewandowski resented the decision and that was the final stroke.

"Circumstances have changed" - Xavi opens up about decision to stay at Barcelona

Speaking at a press conference, Xavi explained his decision to change his mind and continue as Barcelona boss. The Spaniard stated that project remains unfinished, something he is intent on seeing through.

He said (via Reuters):

"It has not been a simple or easy decision. In January, I thought it was the best thing for the club, but circumstances have changed and, now, I think that continuity is the best thing.

"I think that the project is not finished, that we can build it into a winning project. I am convinced and very excited. From three months ago to now, everything has changed."

Clarifying that the decision had nothing to do with money and insisting that it was about the project, Xavi added:

"As rectifying is wise, we are here to rectify. It wasn't a question of ego or money, it's a question of the club's wellbeing and a matter of confidence in what we are doing."

Barcelona are currently second in the La Liga table, sitting 11 points behind league leaders Real Madrid. Xavi's side have recorded 21 wins, seven draws, and four losses this season.