Barcelona superstar unlikely to make injury return until 2024 due to lower back problem: Reports

Barcelona's first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly set to miss action until the new year due to a lower back problem.

According to Spanish publication AS, the club's medical team decided to wait for the Germany international's pain to naturally subside. However, with discomfort continuing to persist for the shot-stopper, it is believed that surgery is a likely option.

Should the 31-year-old go this route, he would need about six weeks of recovery time, meaning that he will return in January 2024. During this period, Ter Stegen could miss three La Liga matches against Girona, Valencia and Almeria, apart from one Champions League tie against Royal Antwerp.

He last appeared for the Catalan side in their 2-1 league win against Alaves on November 12, when Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Barcelona. Since then, Ter Stegen has missed three matches across competitions, unable to add to his 13 appearances and six clean sheets for the season.

In the experienced player's absence, 24-year-old goalkeeper Inaki Pena has filled in and has conceded just two goals from his three appearances across competitions. He's also managed one clean sheet, which was in La Blaugrana's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday (December 3).

However, Xavi and Co. will be hoping for Ter Stegen's speedy return. Since joining the club in the summer of 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach for a reported fee of €12 million, the shot-stopper has become an integral component of Barcelona.

Ter Stegen has completed 394 appearances for the Spanish giants, keeping 165 clean sheets in the process. He is a five-time La Liga winner and has gotten his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy once, among other honors.

Where are Barcelona placed in La Liga, and who do they face next?

Xavi (via Getty Images)

Xavi's Barcelona side are currently third in La Liga after managing to secure a 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Joao Felix's 28th-minute goal was sufficient to secure three points on the night.

The Catalan side have racked up 34 points in the Spanish top tier so far, with 10 wins, four draws, and one loss. They host Girona for their next league fixture on Sunday (December 10).

Barcelona's upcoming opponents managed to win their previous tie 2-1 against Valencia on Saturday (December 2). Girona are sitting four points ahead of Xavi's side in second place.