Barcelona table €55 million offer to sign 25-year old forward: Reports

Barcelona are gaining momentum in their approach to sign Leeds United forward Raphinha and the Catalans are believed to have presented an offer to the Premier League side. Doubts are still looming over Ousmane Dembele's future, whose contract ends in the summer and he is yet to sign a renewal.

The Brazilian forward is seen as a worthy replacement for the Barcelona winger, who has been in scintillating form since the turn of the year. UOL journalist Bruno Andrade claims that the Spanish giants have made a bid worth €55 million to acquire Raphinha's services.

There is an additional €10 million that will be part of the deal in bonuses, but only if certain milestones are reached by the player in Blaugrana colors. So, in total, the deal could cost Barcelona in the region of €65 million.

Leeds are willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian in the summer. However, sorting out transfer negotiations is not a priority for them right now as they are embroiled in a relegation battle.

Raphinha is determined to help his club stay in the English top-flight while he is still contracted to them and avoid dropping into the Championship. The 25-year old has been vital throughout the season for the Elland Road outfit and has contributed 10 goals and three assists in 34 Premier League appearances.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



No talks with Leeds yet, matter of respect - and no 75m release clause.



The only clause is for 25m in case of relegation. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barcelona are in well advanced talks with Deco for Raphinha as summer target since one month, but the official negotiation with Leeds won't start now - it will take some time. Ajax winger Antony is highly rated but considered too expensive at current conditions. Nothing has changed between Barça and Raphinha despite rumours. Talks on personal terms [five year deal] are more than advanced since February. No talks with Leeds yet, matter of respect - and no 75m release clause. The only clause is for 25m in case of relegation.

Xavi Hernandez and his camp might hope for Leeds United to get relegated since it will bring the Brazilian's release clause into the picture. His clause is said to be around £25 million, which only gets activated if the club are knocked out of the English top-flight.

Bruno Andrade mentioned in his report that Barcelona and Raphinha have a verbal agreement for a five-year deal that will last up to 2027.

Barcelona secure second place finish in La Liga with a draw against Getafe

The Catalans traveled to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday, May 15 to take on 14th place Getafe. Xavi Hernandez and his side had a rather average outing. They failed to trouble the opposition goalkeeper and managed only a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes with the game ending 0-0.

The Spaniard rang in the changes in his backline as out-of-favor Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza both started, and youngster Alejandro Balde was handed a rare start. However, by the end of the game they had another injury concern as Memphis Depay was substituted in the second-half.

Ansu Fati again got a few minutes on the pitch and his steady return to fitness will be a big boost for Barcelona as they prepare for next season.

