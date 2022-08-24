Barcelona in talks with Borussia Dortmund to complete like-for-like swap deal: Reports

Barcelona are eyeing a transfer for Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier this summer. But the Catalans are trying to kill two birds with one stone with this deal.

SPORT reported that the Spanish club, who have been trying to offload fullback Sergino Dest this summer, want to do so via this deal.

Barcelona have proposed a like-for-like swap offer to Dortmund for their respective right-backs. The German giants are aware of the LaLiga side's interest in the Belgian international but are reluctant to sell him with just a week left until the conclusion of the transfer window.

Another problem with the deal so far has been the difference in the valuation of Meunier. Dotmund are not ready to sell their first-team starter at a price lower than €15 million, and Barcelona do not want to pay more than €10 million for the 30-year-old.

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd JUST IN: Barcelona proposes an exchange of Dest-Meunier. Thomas Meunier has publicly expressed desire to leave Borussia Dortmund. JUST IN: Barcelona proposes an exchange of Dest-Meunier. Thomas Meunier has publicly expressed desire to leave Borussia Dortmund. https://t.co/tHKfKxs6n8

Hence, the Catalans think a swap deal involving Dest and the Belgian should resolve issues for both sides and are negotiating for the transfer. Xavi Hernandez is understood to be an admirer of the Dortmund right-back due to his vast experience.

Meunier had previously represented Paris Saint-Germain between 2016 and 2020, where he made 128 appearances, scoring 13 goals and 22 assists. He then joined the Black and Yellows for free in 2020 and has made 62 appearances so far.

The Belgian has played in the Champions League consistently for the past six years, and Barcelona boss Xavi values the right-back's experience immensely.

The Spaniard is also a fan of his playing style and considers him a considerable back-up over USMNT international Dest. The Catalans made an attempt to sign the Dortmund right-back in January as well, but the Bundesliga side blocked his move.

It will be interesting to see whether the LaLiga giants are able to land Meunier with a few days remaining before the transfer window closes. However, the 30-year-old is not their only bet and they are keeping tabs on the likes of Villarreal's Juan Foyth and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin.

Barcelona monitoring various free agents to sign before transfer deadline

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea have sent Barcelona a a final offer of €20M for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



(Source: Chelsea have sent Barcelona a a final offer of €20M for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.(Source: @sport 🚨 Chelsea have sent Barcelona a a final offer of €20M for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. 🇬🇦 (Source: @sport) https://t.co/KEqnsqyczl

Xavi Hernandez is not only looking to strengthen at right-back but also wants to bring reinforcements to the attacking department. The manager wants to increase the depth of the squad, and SPORT reported that free agents like Edinson Cavani, Andrea Belotti, and Adnan Januzaj are all on Barcelona's radar.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's potential transfer to Chelsea is a major reason why the Catalan club is looking out for these free agents. The Spanish outlet suggested that Blaugrana could launch a move for one of these free agents on the final day of the window.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar