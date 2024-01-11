Barcelona targeting 25-year-old striker who could cost over €25m: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to bring in striking reinforcement and are observing the progress of AZ Alkmaar forward Vangelis Pavlidis.

The Greece international has been on fire this season, scoring 18 goals in 16 Eredivisie matches. He reportedly joined his current employers for as little as €2.5 million in the summer of 2021.

Robert Lewandowski currently leads the line for the Catalan side and is contracted with the club till 2026. However, he is now 35 years old and has come under fire for poor performances this campaign.

Although the Polish forward has bagged 10 goals across competitions this season, he is linked with a summer move away to Saudi Arabia (via One Football). Under these circumstances, Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo has linked the La Liga giants with a move for Pavlidis, who would cost €25 million.

However, a deal for the striker will not be easy, with Chelsea, Fulham and AC Milan all interested in acquiring his services. The aforementioned clubs, along with Barcelona, are said to be preparing summer offers for the 25-year-old.

Pavlidis will have to contend with the likes of Ferran Torres and Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix, who could sign permanently in the summer at Camp Nou.

Journalist suggests Mikel Arteta to sign Barcelona midfielder

Mikel Arteta (via Getty Images)

Journalist Simon Collings has suggested Mikel Arteta to bring Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to the Emirates. The Gunners are linked with a move for multiple central midfielders, including Douglas Luiz and Joao Palhinha, with worries over Thomas Partey's fitness.

Amid these concerns, Collings believes that the Dutch midfielder would be the perfect partner to Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in the middle of the park. He told The Arsenal Beat Podcast (via The Boot Room):

"Yeah I’m a big fan of De Jong. I agree with Sam, that’s a part of a team that will be a big evolution point. They have added size with Rice and Havertz, but they need a technician, he seems like an ideal long-term replacement for Jorginho, for me it would make a lot of sense."

He added:

"I imagine he’s very much a player Arteta would like, if you imagine a midfield with De Jong, Odegaard and Rice in it that sounds very good doesn’t it?”

A move for the midfielder is unlikely, with talks over extending de Jong's stay at Barcelona ongoing (via Goal). He's made 197 appearances across all competitions for La Blaugrana, bagging 16 goals and 21 assists.