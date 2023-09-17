Barcelona took shots at Cristiano Ronaldo and Ansu Fati before quickly deleting tweet

Barcelona's social media team was in the spotlight after accidentally including Cristiano Ronaldo and Ansu Fati as goalscorers for Real Betis on Saturday, September 16.

The Catalan club completed a comfortable 5-0 victory in their latest La Liga tie. Goals from Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, and Joao Cancelo ensured the three points for Xavi's side.

However, after the match, the club's official X account (formerly Twitter) included Blaugrana loanee Fati and Real Madrid icon Ronaldo as opposition scorers. The image was soon taken down after it went viral following the abovementioned result.

The Portuguese superstar, who currently plays for Al-Nassr, managed several appearances against Barcelona. Having played for Los Blancos, Manchester United, and Juventus, Ronaldo appeared in 34 matches against his former rivals, winning 10 of those encounters.

On the other hand, Fati, who came up through the La Liga outfit's youth academy, secured a season-long loan move to Premier League club Brighton this summer. He bagged 29 goals and 10 assists from 112 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions.

The striker recorded his English top-flight debut, coming on as a 64th-minute substitute for the Seagulls as they completed a 3-1 win against Manchester United on Saturday.

"Messi is the best"- When Xavi picked former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate

Xavi on Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi debate (via Getty Images)

Current Barcelona manager Xavi picked ex-teammate Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the ultimate footballing debate back in 2017. Having spent several years together at Camp Nou, Messi and Xavi shared the pitch on 399 occasions, managing 42 joint goal contributions.

According to the 43-year-old manager, the World Cup winner is a difference maker. Messi helped Argentina secure the World Cup last year in Qatar, scoring twice (3-3 after extra time) in the final and putting away his penalty in the shootout (4-2).

Stating Messi to be the better player, Xavi said (via Bleacher Report):

"Messi is the player that makes the most difference in the world. It's more than obvious."

"Messi does more things compared to Cristiano. Messi is the best. If Cristiano considers himself the best player in history, that's fine, but those of us who see him train, there is no comparison. Messi is the best in history and we don't see it any other way," he added.

Currently, the Argentina skipper holds seven Balon d'Or trophies compared to Ronaldo's five. Both players have moved away from Europe and currently represent Inter Miami and Al-Nassr, respectively.