Barcelona's transfer failings: 16 players sold in the last 2 years

According to a report by Marca, Barcelona have sold 16 players since 2018. In recent times, the club has lost patience with a number of signings whom they invested large sums in.

Only three of the 16 players who Barcelona have moved on have been moved on lasted more than three seasons at the club: Thomas Vermaelen, Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez.

Five players lasted just one season or less in that timeframe at Barcelona. These include Brazilians Marlon, Malcom, and Paulinho; Colombian defender Yerry Mina; and attacker Gerard Deulofeu.

Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes both played at Barcelona for only two seasons before being sold to Everton. Paco Alcacer and Arturo Vidal too lasted the same time, before being sold to Villarreal and Inter Milan respectively.

Former Arsenal loanee Denis Suarez lasted two-and-a-half seasons at Barcelona. Aleix Vidal, Nelson Semedo, and Jasper Cilisen were sold to Sevilla, Wolves and Valencia respectively, after spending three years at Barcelona.

Thomas Vermaelen, Ivan Rakitic, and Luis Suarez spent six years at Barcelona, with the latter two making major contributions to Barcelona's success during their stint at the club.

Rakitic and Suarez were, however, unceremoniously thrown out of Barcelona this summer, as newly appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman decided that the veterans were not part of his future plans for the club.

Barcelona transfer failings made apparent by the large number of departures since 2018

The departure of Luis Suarez has left a bitter taste in many Barcelona fans' mouths

Barcelona signed many of the above mentioned players for large sums of money, and were forced to sell them prematurely for heavy losses, due to the inability of the players to settle at Barcelona.

The club did reinvest a major portion of the money they made from sales, in big money signings like Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann, all of whom have failed to find their feet at the club thus far.

Lionel Messi has publicly criticized Barcelona's transfer policies, particularly the way in which his close friend Luis Suarez was sent away.

Ronald Koeman is seeking to put his signature on the current Barcelona squad by signing his Dutch compatriots Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum. As of yet, Barcelona have failed to proceed in negotiations for both players.

Koeman will be keen to add some fresh faces at Barcelona this summer, to improve on a dismal 2019-20 season for Barcelona where they finished second in the La Liga, and were humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.