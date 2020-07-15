Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants reportedly offer Philippe Coutinho loan option to Arsenal and Newcastle United

Barcelona are willing to let outcast Philippe Coutinho leave the club on a loan deal, as they aim to free up funds for the transfer of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

The player's entourage have reportedly offered him to EPL clubs Arsenal and Newcastle United on loan. The idea of a loan deal has come about mostly because no one would be willing to match Coutinho's wages. The hefty transfer fee that clubs might have to pay would also be a turn-off, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coutinho has endured a torrid time at Barcelona since signing from Liverpool in 2018. And after Bayern Munich decided not to exercise their option to purchase him, the Brazilian has been in no man's land.

Barcelona, who have been financially rocked due to the pandemic, are unlikely to revamp their squad this summer. They also would be unwilling to have Coutinho's wages on their books for another season, given his form and inability to adapt to the system at Camp Nou.

Coutinho could still end up staying at Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho's career has derailed following his move to Barcelona

A mere five goals in the LaLiga from an advanced position last season underlined Coutinho's struggles as a Barcelona player. Neither did he succeed down the left-hand side, nor was he creative and industrious enough from midfield.

Barcelona consequently lost patience and loaned him out to Bayern Munich. Nine goals and eight assists from 34 Bundesliga appearances is not a bad return. But the German champions made no attempt to prolong his stay.

Jurgen Klopp couldn't have been more accurate when he told the Barcelona outcast:

“Stay here [Liverpool] and they will end up building a statue in your honour. Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more.”

Barcelona, who have been heavily linked to Lautaro Martinez and in need of funds, are desperate to get Coutinho off their books.

Barcelona outcast Coutinho intermittently showed glimpses of his attacking prowess at Bayern Munich

Arsenal have long been linked with the playmaker, but are short of money themselves. Newcastle are unlikely to sign the player as well if the takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund fails.

Arsenal are currently working on a contract extension for club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Meanwhile, the Magpies are going to look into the dynamics of the Coutinho deal with Barcelona. Any decision is going to be heavily influenced by the success or failure of the Saudi takeover and their overall financial status in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal proposed by Barcelona, as per the above source, is similar to the one they offered Bayern Munich - a loan with an option to buy. As of now, the future looks extremely dull for both Coutinho and Barcelona. The Catalan club will be in a massive pickle if they fail to offload the Brazilian midfielder, given he doesn't fit into their plans at all.

Meanwhile, Barcelona welcome Osasuna on July 16, knowing that nothing but the three points would keep them alive in the LaLiga title race. They are currently four points off Los Blancos with two games to go.

