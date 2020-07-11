Barcelona Transfer News: Midfield veteran Arturo Vidal poised to join Inter Miami

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal could leave the club, with Inter Miami interested in his signature.

Barcelona are reportedly expected to sell Vidal in the January transfer window.

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has primarily used Arturo Vidal as a number 6

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal could leave the club this summer, with David Beckham's Inter Miami reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

The veteran is expected to be on his way out as Barcelona look set to trim the squad and strengthen their ranks with younger talent.

Vidal joined the Catalan giants at the start of the 2018/19 season and has since featured regularly under Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien. Although, the latter has been switching him from one side of the midfield to the other in a number 6 role.

Vidal, who is heading into his mid-30s, is expected to leave the Camp Nou, with Barcelona hoping to cash in on the Chilean before his contract expires at the end of next season.

Barcelona plan to sell Vidal in January

Arturo Vidal starred in the 4-1 victory over Villarreal

Having conquered both Italy and Germany with Juventus and Bayern Munich respectively, Vidal set out for Spain two years back.

He had been among the key players for Barcelona during last season's LaLiga title triumph, scoring three goals and assisting seven from midfield. The Chile international has managed to rack up 92 appearances for Barcelona in two seasons.

Vidal is known for his physicality, combative style of play, and a knack of producing goals and assists when his side needs them the most. Regarded as one of the most complete midfielders across the footballing landscape, the 33-year-old has won a staggering 15 trophies in his time at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Juventus collectively.

Barcelona have already signed an experienced player in Miralem Pjanic, and they would be desperate to infuse fresh, young talent into the squad. At present, a host of first-team stars including Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, and Luis Suarez are above 30 years of age.

It's understandable then that Barcelona are reportedly preparing to sell Vidal before his deal expires in 2021. The plan is to offload Vidal in the January transfer window so that the Catalans can bring in a younger replacement for him almost immediately. Their summer transfer plans have taken a hit due to the financial losses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vidal has registered a total of 92 appearances for Barcelona

The financial landscape right now makes it almost impossible even for a club of Barcelona's stature to make a big-name signing.

From the player's point of view, no club at present will be willing to match his weekly wages, that are reported to be close to €170,000 per week.

As per the aforementioned report, Inter Miami are understood to be interested in adding the industry and experience of Vidal to their ranks. With only a few years left in his senior career, a move to the USA would not be a bad option.

Meanwhile, Vidal and Barcelona prepare to square-off against Real Valladolid later tonight and will look to close down the gap on Real Madrid to a point.

