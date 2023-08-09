Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ansu Fati wants Camp Nou stay; Sergino Dest determined to succeed with Blaugrana, and more - August 9, 2023

Barcelona are working to improve their squad following their impressive rise under manager Xavi Hernandez last campaign. The Spanish manager helped the club win the league and Spanish Super Cup.

Meanwhile, attacker Ansu Fati is not looking to leave the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, full-back Segino Dest is eager to prove his worth to the Blaugrana. On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 9, 2023:

Ansu Fati wants Camp Nou stay

Ansu Fati (left) is eager to stay at the Camp Nou.

Ansu Fati is not planning to leave Barcelona this summer, according to AS. The Spanish forward has struggled to live up to his initial promise at the Camp Nou.

He has been in and out of the team under Xavi and is linked with a move away from the club. Paris Saint-Germain have their eyes on the player, who could be a replacement for the reportedly outgoing Kylian Mbappe.

Fati also has admirers at Saudi Arabia but is reluctant to leave the Blaugrana. His agent Jorge Mendes has tried to script a move to the Premier League as well, but Fati is determined to fight for his place at the La Liga giants.

Barcelona are not actively looking to offload the player, but his sale could be of help to address their rebuilding finances.

Sergino Dest determined to succeed with Barcelona

Sergino Dest (left) remains linked with an exit from the Camp Nou.

Sergino Dest is determined to prove himself at Barcelona. The American right-back has blown hot and cold since joining the club.

He also failed to strike a chord while on loan with AC Milan and is now a peripheral figure at the Camp Nou. Despite impressing in pre-season, the player is not part of Xavi's plans and has been put up for sale.

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, though, Dest said that he has a lot left to give to the reigning La Liga champions.

"I’ve accomplished quite a lot, but I’m not satisfied yet. I’m at the biggest club in the world, and I just want to create my legacy. I feel like I haven’t done that yet, and I have a lot more to prove and show," said Dest.

The American admitted that he has lacked consistency but added that he's eager to become the best version of himself.

"I just want people in the US to remember me as one of the best full-backs they have ever had and one of the most skillful. I also want the whole world to know. I feel like I have a lot of potential, but, sometimes, lack of consistency at the club level (hurts)," said Dest.

He continued:

"A lot of things happen in your private life, and, sometimes, it’s difficult to concentrate. My priority is to show the best version of myself, and then people will remember me when I’m done."

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offload the 22-year-old for €10 million.

Club vice-president assures fans of squad reinforcements

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has said that the club are working behind the scenes to strengthen their squad.

The Blaugrana have struggled to register their new signings this summer, raising concerns among fans. However, Yuste has assured them that the club are working to get things in place before the start of the season.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, Yuste also said that the La Liga giants are working on Ousmane Dembele's transfer to PSG:

"We have been working for a long time to be able to register the players, and, soon, we will have very good news.

"We are working so that it will be before Sunday. We are still negotiating with PSG for Dembele, and we hope to reach an agreement soon for the good of all parties," said Yuste

He continued:

"I am here to tell the members that we have a very competitive team, to enjoy the signings and the young players who are here. The market is not closed yet. Last year, we filled the pitch, and, this year, we will delight the fans (t00)."

Barcelona are also in a race against time to register Ilkay Gundogan, who joined this summer as a free agent.