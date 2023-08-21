Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal unlikely to sign Jules Kounde; Barcelona backed to sign Joao Cancelo, and more - August 21, 2023

Barcelona registered a 2-0 win over Cadiz at the Camp Nou on Sunday (August 20) in La Liga. Pedri and Ferran Torres scored the goals to help Xavi register his first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are unlikely to sign Barca defender Jules Kounde this summer. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana have been backed to complete a move for Mnchester City full-back Joao Cancelo in the coming days.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 21, 2023:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are unlikely to secure the signature of Jules Kounde, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizo Romano.

The Gunners are looking for a replacement for Jurrien Timber, who is out for a while after picking up an ACL injury in the first league game of the season. Arteta is scouting the market for a suitable candidate to take the Dutchman's place, and Kounde has reportedly emerged as an option.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Xavi wants the Frenchman at Barcelona, and the player has no intentions to leave either.

“I’m aware there have been some reports of Arsenal looking at Jules Kounde as someone to replace Jurrien Timber. My understanding, however, is that both Xavi and Kounde have always been very clear: they want to keep going together at Barca, so at the moment the situation is quiet.

"In any case, Kounde would cost lot of money; not a cheap deal at all. I’m not aware of concrete contacts at this stage,” wrote Romano.

Kounde remains a key part of the Blaugrana’s plans for the season.

Barcelona backed to sign Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are likely to complete a move for Joao Cancelo this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese is expected to leave Manchester City this summer after being deemed surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola. The Blaugrana are already engaged in talks with the Premier League champions to chalk out a temporary move to the Camp Nou.

On The Debrief podcast, Romano said that Cancelo is eager to join the La Liga giants this summer.

“I think it (Joao Cancelo to Barcelona) will happen. It’s something that was very close in January then the deal collapsed because of the Financial Fair Play situation in Barcelona.

"So, Man City decided to accept the bid from Bayern, but the player already wanted Barcelona in January. He really hopes to make this deal happen, and what I’m hearing from my sources is that this deal will happen. It’s just a matter of time,” said Romano.

Cancelo is likely to be an upgrade on Sergino Dest, who has left on loan this month.

Xavi heaps praise on Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan left Manchester City to arrive at the Camp Nou this summer.

Xavi has spoken highly of Ilkay Gundogan following Sunday’s La Liga win. The German midfielder arrived at the Camp Nou this summer as a free agent and has hit the ground running. The 32-year-old was in his element against Cadiz, setting up Pedri’s opening goal with a measured chip.

After the win, as cited by Goal, Xavi said that Gundogan has the ‘Barcelona’ DNA in him.

“Gundo is a cornerstone for the team. He has the Barca DNA. He never loses possession, makes a difference with the ball, and always takes the right decision.

"We signed Gundogan to make the difference. Last year, we lacked interior play and the last pass. Now with Gundogan, Pedri, Gavi, Fermin, Oriol Romeu, it’s different,” said Xavi.

Gundogan arrived at the Camp Nou having helped Manchester City to a historic European treble last season.