Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: AS Roma eyeing Oriol Romeu; Joao Felix not part of Xavi's plans for next season, and more - January 10, 2024

Barcelona will look to get the better of Osasuna when the two sides meet in the Spanish Supercup semifinal at the Al-Awwal Stadium on Thursday. The Blaugrana are in good form, winning both games this year.

Meanwhile, AS Roma are interested in Barca midfielder Oriol Romeu. Elsewhere, on-loan midfielder Joao Felix is not part of manager Xavi's plans for the upcoming season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 10, 2024:

AS Roma eyeing Oriol Romeu

Oriol Romeu is wanted at the Stadio Olimpico.

AS Roma could move for Oriol Romeu this month, according to La Repubblica. The Spanish midfielder joined Barcelona from Girona last summer as a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

The legendary midfielder left the Camp Nou as a free agent to move to Inter Miami. The Blaugrana roped in Romeu to fill his boots, but the 32-year-old has failed to live up to expectations.

The Spaniard has appeared 20 times across competitions this season, but his efforts have failed to convince the La Liga champions. Romeu has dropped down the pecking order under Xavi recently, adding to speculation regarding his future. Roma are monitoring the situation with interest as they keep an eye out for a possible replacement for Renato Sanches.

The Portuguese midfielder joined on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but could leave this month after struggling for game time. There's interest in his services from Turkey and Greece, and should he leave, the Serie A side will turn to Romeu. While the Spanish midfielder is not longer first-choice at the Camp Nou, Barcelona are unlikely to let him go in the middle of the season.

The Blaugrna are already crippled with multiple injuries in midfield this season. Gavi is out for the remainder of the campaign, while Pedro and Frenkie de Jong have also spent extended time on the sidelines. As such, letting Romeu leave in January could be too much of a risk for the reigning La Liga champions.

Joao Felix not part of Xavi's plans for next season

Joao Felix's future at the Camp Nou remains uncertain.

Xavi doesn't consider Joao Felix part of his plans for the upcoming season, according to journalist Jose Alvarez.

The Portuguese forward joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid last summer on a season-long loan. He enjoyed a blistering start to life at the Camp Nou, and it was believed that the La Liga champions would pursue a permanent deal come the end of the campaign.

However, Felix has struggled for consistency, and his performances have dropped in recent months. The 24-year-old started his tenure with the Blaugrana with four goals from five games before enduring a prolonged dip in form.

He has picked up pace recently, scoring two times in his last five league games. However, it might not be enough to convince Barcelona to sign him permanently this summer.

Barcelona planning to permanently sign Pau Victor

Barcelona are planning to tie Pau Victor down to a new deal, according to SPORT. The Spanish striker joined Barca Athletic on a temporary move from Girona last summer and has been very impressive.

He has been a first-team regular for the youth side under Rafael Marquez, amassing 11 goals and two assists in 17 outings. The Blaugrna are pleased with his efforts and are looking to keep him permanently.

The La Liga champions have a €3 million option in the loan deal to make Victor's stay permanent, which they are looking to exercise.