Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming La Liga tie against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday (November 25). Xavi's men are third in the league after 13 games, four behind leaders Girona (34).

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have set their asking price for their on-loan attacker Joao Felix. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 21, 2023:

Atletico Madrid set Joao Felix price

Joao Felix could end up staying permanently at the Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid want €70-80 million to part ways with Joao Felix next summer, according to Marca.

The Portuguese forward joined Barcelona this summer on a season-long loan and has performed admirably. While his goals have dried up recently, the 24-year-old has still managed three goals and as many assists in 14 games across competitions.

The La Liga champions are pleased with the player’s efforts, and according to SPORT, they're willing to consider his stay. However, a move will only be possible if the club adhere to FFP norms.

The Blaugrna are already in a deplorable financial situation and cannot afford to break the bank for Felix. However, they could be tempted to sign the player on the quoted fee if he impresses till the end of the season.

Barcelona eyeing Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona could push to secure a loan move for Giovani Lo Celso in January following Gavi’s injury, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 19-year-old midfielder suffer an ACL injury during Spain’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying game against Georgia. The Blaugrana have already confirmed that he will require surgery and will miss around 10 months of action.

Gavi’s absence will be a huge blow to Xavi’s plans, given his importance to the team. The Spanish midfielder has appeared 15 times across competitions for the La Liga champions this season, starting 13. Barcelona are keen to use the winter transfer window to rope in a replacement and have their eyes on Lo Celso.

The Argentinean is surplus to requirements at Tottenham Hotspur and could be available at the turn of the year. Lo Celso was a target for Xavi in the summer, but a move failed to see the light of day. The Spanish manager is now plotting to return for the 27-year-old in January.

Gerrard Pique opens up on Xavi

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique reckons Xavi is the ideal man to be in charge of the Blaugrana.

The Spanish manager took charge of the La Liga champions in 2021 and has done a decent job. Xavi won the league and the Spanish Supercup last campaign and was expected to hit a higher level this season.

However, things haven’t gone entirely to plan, Barcelona’s troubles have been compounded with recent defeats to Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk, piling the pressure on Xavi.

Speaking to El Larguero, Pique pointed out that the Barca hierarchy raised the expectations at the club following a decent summer.

“Xavi is the ideal manager for Barca. The players follow him. He knows the club well, and he’s a legend. After that, the play style and results will dictate everything.

"This is Xavi’s third season now, and the fact that both he and the president were so happy in the summer created massive expectations for the team. This motivates the fans but also creates expectations that are too high, and that’s happening now," said Pique

Pique went on to talk about Xavi’s approach to the game and insisted that his former teammate hasn’t changed as a person.

"Xavi has not changed as a person since he was a player. What people call ‘his excuses,’ already existed.

"He’s a person that always tries to debate. He tries to explain everything. I understand people that call them excuses, but everyone plays with their own strategy," said Pique.

He continued:

“Xavi can say whatever he wants in press conferences. I don’t know if he feels identified with the way that the team play now. If he doesn’t, then he has a lot of work to do. If it does, then so be it. That’s the football that he wants to play.”

Xavi has won 68 of his 107 games in charge of the La Liga champions.