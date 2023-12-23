Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich eyeing Ronald Araujo; Girona not planning Oriol Romeu return, and more - December 23, 2023

Barcelona head into the winter break in fourth place in La Liga, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid (45) after 18 games. Xavi's men have won 11 and lost twice in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested in Barca centre-back Ronald Araujo. Elsewhere, Girona are not planning to re-sign midfielder Oriol Romeu in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 23, 2023:

Bayern Munich eyeing Barcelona's Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich have set their sights on Ronald Araujo, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Uruguayan defender has been a mainstay at back for Barcelona this season. Araujo has appeared 16 times across competitions this campaign, helping register five clean sheets.

His efforts have caused a stir at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians are looking for defensive reinforcements in January and have their eyes on The 24-year-old. However, they are aware that a move in the middle of the season is highly unlikely. Araujo wants to continue at the Camp Nou, but there's a chance that he could be available in the summer.

The Uruguayan's contract with the Blaugrana expires in 2026, and the club are looking to tie him down to a new deal. However, Bayern are likely to tempt Barcelona with a handsome offer for the player in the summer.

The German champions consider Araujo as a dream target, and manager Thomas Tuchel is pushing for a move.

Girona not planning Oriol Romeu return

Oriol Romeu's future at the Camp Nou is up in the air.

Girona have no plans to sign Oriol Romeu next year, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish midfielder left the Estadi Montilivi this summer to join Barcelona as a replacement for Sergio Busquets. The veteran midfielder left the Camp Nou to join Inter Miami and was tasked with filling his shoes but has failed to live up to expectations.

Romeu has registered 19 appearances across competitions for the La Liga champions this season but has dropped out of favour in recent games. His performances haven't been up to the mark, and Barcelona are already considering an upgrade in the market in 2024. The situation has ignited talk of the Spaniard's possible return to the Estadi Montilivi.

Girona manager Michel and director Quique Carcel have publicly expressed a desire to see their former player back at the club. Blanquivermells are fighting for the league title this season, and midfield reinforcements are in order in January. However, Girona don't have their eyes on Romeu and are scouting alternate targets for now.

Atletico Madrid not considering swap deal for Joao Felix

Joao Felix arrived at the Camp Nou this summer.

Atletico Madrid are not considering a swap deal for Joao Felix involving Ferran Torres, according to SPORT.

Barcelona signed Felix on loan this summer and are now engaged in talks with Los Rojiblancos for a permanent deal. The Portuguese forward has registered six goals and three assists from 20 outings across competitions, so the Blaugrana want him to stay beyond his temporary move.

The La Liga champions are willing to offer one of their forward players in a straight swap for Felix. Atletico Madrid admire Torres, who has been in decent form this season, but a swap deal is unlikely, with talks yet to yield a fruitful result.

