Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana admire Jurgen Klopp; club wanted Moises Caicedo in 2023, and more - January 27, 2024

Barcelona host Villarreal at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday (January 27) in La Liga. Xavi will be determined to get back to winning ways to improve the mood at the club following the midweek Copa del Rey defeat at Athletic Bilbao.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have their eyes on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for the hot seat at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions were interested in Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo last summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 27, 2024:

Barcelona admire Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona could consider Jurgen Klopp as a possible successor for Xavi, according to SPORT.

The German manager recently declared that he will be parting ways with Liverpool at the end of this season. Klopp enjoyed admirable success with the Reds during his nine-year stint, winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, among others.

Barca president Joan Laporta is reportedly a huge admirer of the German manager and has previously expressed his desire to see Klopp at the Camp Nou. With Xavi’s position under threat following an unimpressive season, Laporta could be called into action at the end of the season.

However, the German wants a sabbatical before deciding on his next destination, so a move is likely to be out of question this summer.

Blaugrana wanted Moises Caicedo in 2023

Moises Caicedo was wanted at the Camp Nou last summer.

Moises Caicedo's agent Manuel Sierra has confirmed that Barcelona were interested in the Ecuadorian last summer.

Caicedo had just exploded into the scene with Brighton & Hove Albion and was a wanted man, with Liverpool and Chelsea also hot on his heels. The 22-year-old eventually joined the Blues for a reported £115 million fee.

Speaking to AS, Sierra admitted that the Blaugrana were unable to consider a move for Caicedo owing to their poor finances.

“Yes, Barca asked. Barca asked, but it was an inaccessible subject for them. It was clear. In the end, with the Fair Play issue and so on, it was a complicated issue.

"But yes, they did ask us and well, that’s where it stayed. There was no official offer; there were only soundings. The normal thing in the markets,” said Sierra.

The Spanish champions remain in the market for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Xavi opens up on his future

Xavi insists that he's calm despite the growing speculation regarding his position at Barcelona.

The Spanish manager has struggled to get his team firing on all cylinders this season, with injuries and poor form playing spoilsport. The Blaugrana enjoyed a great 2022-23 campaign, winning the league and the Supercopa de Espana.

However, they have failed to build on that this campaign, failing against Real Madrid in the Supercopa final. The La Liga champions were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao earlier this week, piling the pressure on Xavi.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Barca Universal, the Spanish manager sounded confident that Barcelona will still come good this season.

“We’re talking about my continuity since July, since we lost a friendly against Arsenal. I’m calm, we are doing a good job, really. I live in a different reality than yours.

"We can still have a good season. I have been in charge for two and a half years. I believe my time remaining in this role is shorter rather than longer than that,” said Xavi.

He continued:

“Guardiola spent four years winning. Luis Enrique, three years winning. One day I will leave, don’t worry.

"I don’t know if I’m being judged unfairly or not. Here we value people when they leave. Now the work of Valverde and Koeman is valued. …Busquets, too. I hope that I will also be missed.”

The Blaugrana are third in the league after 20 games, eight points behind surprise leaders Girona (52), who have played a game more.