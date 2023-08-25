Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana agree Joao Cancelo loan; club want new midfielder, and more - August 25, 2023

Barcelona lock horns with Villarreal at El Madrigal on Sunday (August 27) in La Liga. Manager Xavi will be aiming to pick up another win following their impressive outing against Cadiz last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have agreed a temporary deal to bring Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants want another midfielder this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 25, 2023.

Barcelona agree Joao Cancelo loan

Joao Cancelo is set to arrive at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have agreed a deal with Manchester City to bring Joao Cancelo on loan for the season, according to Marca.

The La Liga giants have been locked in talks with the Cityzens for a while to secure the services of the Portuguese. Xavi wants the player in his squad as an upgrade on Sergino Dest, who has joined PSV Eindhoven on loan.

Cancelo has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad, but his stock remains high. The Blaugrana were in talks to sign the player in January but failed to get a deal across the line. The 29-year-old joined Bayern Munich on loan for the second half of the season, but the Bavarians opted not to pursue a permanent deal this summer.

Cancelo is surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola, who has already sanctioned his exit. Barcelona have got their man this summer, albeit on a loan move.

Cancelo's ability to operate on both flanks could make him an asset under Xavi. However, the Blaugrana will not have the option to sign him permanently at the end of the deal.

Blaugrana want new midfielder

Bernardo Silva has opted to extend his stay at the Etihad.

Barcelona remain keen to add another midfielder to their roster this summer, according to journalist Gabriel Sans.

The Blaugrana were hot on the heels of Bernardo Silva all summer but failed to prise him away from the Etihad. Manchester City have tied the player down to a new deal, effectively putting an end to speculation regarding his future.

The La Liga giants have turned their attention to Giovani Lo Celso as an alternative to the Portuguese. It was initially believed that the Argentinean would be available this summer. However, recent reports have hinted that Tottenham Hotspur might not be open to his departure anymore.

Meanwhile, Pedri's recent injury could severely impact Barcelona's plans in the final weeks of the summer. The Blaugrana remain keen to rope in a new midfielder in the coming days, but their financial woes make a move challenging.

Girona eyeing Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia could be on his way out of the Camp Nou.

Girona are interested in Eric Garcia, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish defender rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou and moved to Manchester City. Barcelona appeared to have managed a coup a couple of years ago when they brought the player back to the club.

However, Garcia has failed to live up to expectations with the Blaugrana, dropping down the pecking order. He's no longer indispensable under Xavi, who's willing to let the 22-year-old leave.

Girona are ready to sign the player, with the Blaugrana likely to sanction a loan deal with an option to buy. That would be a big help to the La Liga champions in their efforts to adhere to FFP regulations.