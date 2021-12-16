Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana begin negotiations with Inter Milan star; club steps up efforts to sign German prodigy, and more - 16th December 2021

Barcelona have endured a difficult season so far. The Blaugrana are already out of the Champions League, and are languishing in eighth in La Liga, a whopping 18 points behind leaders Real Madrid, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have begun negotiations with an Inter Milan midfielder whose current deal expires next summer. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana have stepped up their efforts to sign a German prodigy.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 16th December 2021.

Barcelona begin negotiations with Marcelo Brozovic

Barcelona have begun negotiations with Marcelo Brozovic over a possible move next year.

Barcelona have begun negotiations with Marcelo Brozovic over a possible move next year, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Blaugrana are looking to ring in the changes in the middle of the park next year, and have their eyes on the Croatian.

The 29-year-old arrived at the San Siro as a relatively unknown entity in 2015. However, Brozovic has since developed into one of the finest midfielders in Italy. The Croatian has so far appeared 265 times for the Nerazzurri, scoring 26 goals and setting up 35 more. Barcelona believe he could be an ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets.

George Ambangile @George_Ambangil Marcelo Brozovic ....very underrated . He control games with finesse. Marcelo Brozovic ....very underrated . He control games with finesse.

The Spaniard is already in the twilight of his career, and has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are also sweating on the future of Frenkie de Jong, and want to bring in a new midfielder next summer. The La Liga giants are convinced Brozovic fits the bill.

Barcelona are also licking their lips at the fact that the 29-year-old could be available for free next summer. The Croatian’s current contract with the Serie A giants expires at the end of the season, and he looks likely to leave the San Siro.

However, the Blaugrana will have to battle it out with Real Madrid for the player’s signature.

Blaugrana step up efforts to sign Karim Adeyemi

Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to secure the signature of Karim Adeyemi.

Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to secure the signature of Karim Adeyemi, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The German prodigy has been in outstanding form for RB Salzburg of late. However, he is expected to leave the Austrian side next year to continue his development. Borussia Dortmund are tipped to sign the 19-year-old, but the Blaugrana are plotting to hijack the deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



BVB are in talks with RB Salzburg about the final fee - it’s not done yet. Karim Adeyemi has been approached by Barcelona, Inter, Liverpool. His priority is still the same: Borussia Dortmund for summer 2022. The agreement on personal terms is at final stages since weeks. 🟡 #BVB BVB are in talks with RB Salzburg about the final fee - it’s not done yet. Karim Adeyemi has been approached by Barcelona, Inter, Liverpool. His priority is still the same: Borussia Dortmund for summer 2022. The agreement on personal terms is at final stages since weeks. 🟡 #BVBBVB are in talks with RB Salzburg about the final fee - it’s not done yet. https://t.co/P7pv88rFcq

Barcelona are enticed by Adeyemi’s qualities, especially his prowess in the final third. The German could be a fabulous replacement for Memphis Depay, whose future at the Camp Nou is up in the air.

Barcelona plotting swap deal with Inter Milan for Alexis Sanchez

Barcelona are plotting a swap deal with Inter Milan involving Alexis Sanchez.

Barcelona are plotting a swap deal with Inter Milan to facilitate Alexis Sanchez’s return to the Camp Nou, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport.

The Chilean has failed to break into the plans of new Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi. Barcelona are hoping Sanchez would help address their struggles in front of goal this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Blaugrana will likely propose a swap deal in January that would see Luuk de Jong join the Nerazzurri. The Dutchman is currently on loan from Sevilla, who have no problems with the move, provided the player’s wages are paid.

Edited by Bhargav