Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana close to securing AC Milan star; Napoli interested in Riqui Puig, and more - 28 February 2022

Barcelona continued their resurgence under Xavi Hernandez with a spectacular 4-0 La Liga win over Athletic Club on Sunday. Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay summed up a superb night for the Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are close to securing the signature of an AC Milan midfielder. Elsewhere, Napoli are interested in Blaugrana midfielder Riqui Puig.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 28th February 2022:

Barcelona close to securing Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie is generating interest from clubs across Europe.

Barcelona are close to securing the services of Franck Kessie, according to Barca Universal via SPORT. The Ivorian midfielder is in the final few months of his current contract with AC Milan. However, the Rossoneri have failed to convince him to remain at the club beyond this summer.

Kessie has caught the eye with his performances for the Serie A giants in recent seasons. The 25-year-old has amassed 211 appearances for Milan, and has found the back of the net on 38 occasions. Six of those strikes have come this season.

He is an integral part of the current team under Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri are eager to tie him down to a new deal. However, the Ivorian is unimpressed with the club’s offer of €5 million annual wages.

The player has refused to put pen to paper on a new deal, so speculations are ripe over his possible exit in the summer. The Blaugrana are monitoring the situation with interest. Xavi could make a few upgrades to his squad at the end of the season. A new midfielder could be a priority, as Sergio Busquets is at the fag end of his career.

Barcelona have reportedly already begun negotiations with the player’s entourage over a possible Bosman move. The La Liga giants are under financial constraints, so Kessie’s availability on a free transfer could suit them.

The player is also generating interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal and Everton eager to secure his services. However, Kessie is not satisfied with the proposals on offer from the two clubs.

The Ivorian is desperate to sort out his future soon, so the Blaugrana have accelerated talks as a result. It is believed the two parties are very close to reaching an agreement. As such, Kessie could be plying his trade at the Camp Nou next season.

Napoli interested in Riqui Puig

Riqui Puig could be on his way out of the Camp Nou.

Napoli are interested in Riqui Puig, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order at Barcelona this season. The arrival of Xavi has done little to improve Puig's situation. The 22-year-old’s current contract expires next year, but is unlikely to be offered a new deal.

Napoli are interested in taking the player to Serie A. Puig is not expected to fight his way back into Xavi’s plans in the future. So the Blaugrana are reportedly ready to let him leave for €10 million. Puig has made only 13 appearances across competitions this season, tallying a cumulative 363 minutes of game time.

Xavi heaps praise on Pedri

Pedri has gone from strength to strength at the Camp Nou.

Xavi has heaped praise on Pedri after the win over Athletic Club on Sunday. The 19-year-old ran the show on Sunday, pulling the strings from midfield, despite not making a goal contribution. He was unplayable for the entire game, helping Barcelona secure a superb win.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB Xavi: “Pedri reminds me of Andrés Iniesta. He’s simply magic. I didn’t see many other talents at his level before… he’s amazing”. Xavi: “Pedri reminds me of Andrés Iniesta. He’s simply magic. I didn’t see many other talents at his level before… he’s amazing”. ⭐️ #FCB https://t.co/9WsuA9ke3G

Speaking after the game, Xavi compared Pedri with his former compatriot and club legend Andres Iniesta.

“Pedri reminds me of Andres Iniesta. He’s simply magic. I did not see many other talents at his level before…he’s amazing,” said Xavi.

Only 19, Pedri has already made 65 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging six goals and seven assists. He has scored twice and provided an assist this season.

