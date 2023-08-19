Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana closing in on Joao Cancelo; Ter Stegen agrees new deal, and more - August 19, 2023

Barcelona manager Xavi is preparing to face Cadiz at the Camp Nou on Sunday (August 20) in La Liga. The Blaugrana will be determined to pick up a win in their first home game of the season.

Meanwhile, the defending La Liga champions are closing in on Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has agreed a new deal with the Spanish giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 19, 2023:

Barcelona closing in on Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are edging closer to a temporary move for Joao Cancelo, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese full-back has been identified as the perfect candidate to bolster the right-back option at the Camp Nou. The 29-year-old’s ability to operate on either flank also makes him an enticing prospect for Xavi.

The Blaugrana are locked in negotiations with Manchester City for Cancelo, and talks have reached an advanced stage. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that only the structure of the loan deal needs to be finalised.

“Joao Cancelo only wants to go to Barcelona; this is very clear. Xavi wants the player. Cancelo wants to go to Barca, and the feeling of all parties involved is that this deal is absolutely advanced. They’re just waiting to fix the structure of the deal.

"That means the salary coverage, it means the loan fee, it means the buy option – because there is going to be a buy option clause (not mandatory). The negotiation is ongoing,” wrote Romano.

Cancelo could be a replacement for Sergino Dest at the Camp Nou.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen agrees new deal

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has decided to commit his future at the Camp Nou.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has agreed to extend his stay with Barcelona, according to Marca.

The German goalkeeper is one of the longest serving players at the Camp Nou right now. He has been locked in talks with the club regarding a new deal for quite some time. Negotiations have finally yielded fruitful results in the last few days.

The player’s contract was due to expire in 2025, but the La Liga giants have now added three more years to his deal. That will keep Ter Stegen at the club till 2028. Barcelona were eager to hand the German a lengthy contract that would effectively see him end his career at the Camp Nou.

The entire episode will also help the club with the Financial Fair Play status. An official confirmation is expected to follow.

Sergio Dest set to join Nice

Sergino Dest is likely to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Sergino Dest is one step out of the Camp Nou already, according to Marca. The American right-back is surplus to requirements at Barcelona and will be allowed to leave this summer.

The Blaugrana have already identified Joao Cancelo as his replacement, but the 22-year-old’s departure is not linked to the Portuguese’ arrival. The La Liga giants were locked in talks with Nice regarding a possible move for Dest for the past few days.

The two parties are close to an agreement regarding the matter, with the 22-year-old now set to move to Ligue 1. Only the matter of the player’s salary remains to be sorted, and once that's done, Dest will embark on a new adventure this summer.