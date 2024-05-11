Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana end Martin Zubimendi pursuit; club receive Thomas Partey boost, and more - May 11, 2024

Barcelona host Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday, May 13, in La Liga. Xavi's team are on a run of three defeats in four games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have ended their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have received a boost in their efforts to secure the service of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on May 11, 2024:

Barcelona end Martin Zubimendi pursuit

Martin Zubimendi

Barcelona have pulled the plug on their plans to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to SPORT.

The Spanish midfielder is a long-term target for the Blaugrana, who are on the hunt for Sergio Busquets' replacement. Zubimendi is on their wishlist alongside Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich.

The 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength with Sociedad recently and is among the finest in his position in Europe. This season, Zubimendi has appeared 45 times across competitions, registering four goals and one assist. Xavi is convinced that the player could be the missing link in the middle of the park and wants him this summmer.

However, the player has a €60 million release clause in his contract, which runs till 2027. As such, prising him away is expected to be a costly affair given Barcelona's finances.

The club were previously hoping to script a deal for less than the quoted amount. However, Sociedad are adamant that the player won't be sold for a reduced fee, especially given the rising interest in his services.

Barcelona sporting director Deco recently met the player's representatives to inform them of their interest in the 25-year-old. However, it was also noted that a move is impossible unless the club can raise funds through player sales.

Xavi is desperate to rope in a defensive midfielder this summer, and the Blaugrana could now turn to cheaper alternatives.

Blaugrana receive Thomas Partey boost

Thomas Partey

Barcelona have received a boost in their plans to sign Thomas Partey this summer.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for the Ghanaian at the end of the season. Partey has missed much of the season due to injuries and is no longer a guaranteed starter under Arteta. With Declan Rice in sizzling form and Jorginho also signing a new deal, the Spanish manager is ready to let Partey go.

The Blaugrana are attentive to the situation and will be pleased with the recent developments. The La Liga giants have had their eyes on the 30-year-old for a while and could get their hands on him in the summer.

Given that the Ghanaian's contract expires in 2025, he could also be available for a reduced fee. However, Barcelona face competition from Juventus as well as clubs from the Middle East for Partey.

Barcelona considering Ronald Araujo exit

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona could cash in on Ronald Araujo this summer unless he signs a new deal, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Uruguayan defender has been quite impressive at the back recently, and the club have offered him a new deal. However, the 25-year-old is yet to respond to their proposal, raising concerns behind the scenes.

The Blaugrana are now ready to consider Araujo's departure unless he signs across the dotted line. There's no dearth of interest in the Uruguayan, with Bayern Munich and Manchester United hot on his heels. It was previously reported that the La Liga giants are ready to offload the 25-year-old for €100 million.