Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana end pursuit of Jules Kounde; club preparing Bosman move for Marseille star, and more - 6th December 2021

Barcelona are preparing to bolster their squad next year. The Blaugrana have struggled so far this season, and are languishing in seventh in the La Liga table, 16 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Jules Kounde. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are preparing a Bosman move for a Marseille star. On that note, here’s a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 6th December 2021.

Barcelona end pursuit of Jules Kounde

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Blaugrana are eager to reinforce their backline by bringing in a new central defender next year. The La Liga giants were monitoring the Frenchman with interest, and wanted to take him to the Camp Nou next year. The 23-year-old’s future with Sevilla continues to hang in the balance.

Kounde has emerged as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe, of late. The Frenchman has admirers at Chelsea and Real Madrid too. Barcelona have also been impressed with his recent performances.

Kounde has appeared 107 times for Sevilla, scoring six goals and setting up two more. The Blaugrana had previously identified him as the ideal candidate to fix their faltering backline.

Barcelona’s decision to sign Eric Garcia has not been vindicated, with the Spaniard struggling to find his footing at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are already planning to offload Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, neither of whom have managed to impress new manager Xavi. Gerard Pique is also in the twilight of his career, and the Blaugrana are already looking for his successor.

They were hoping to address the issue by roping in Kounde. However, the Blaugrana have ended their quest for the Frenchman, as they cannot afford to pay €65 million for his services.

Blaugrana preparing Bosman move for Boubacar Kamara

The Marseille star is currently in the final year of his contract, and could leave the Ligue 1 club for free next summer. The Blaugrana are working behind the scenes to secure the Frenchman’s services at the end of the season.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Barcelona are reportedly prioritising a Bosman move for Boubacar Kamara and are preparing an offer to reach a pre-contract agreement with the 22-year-old. Barcelona are reportedly prioritising a Bosman move for Boubacar Kamara and are preparing an offer to reach a pre-contract agreement with the 22-year-old.

Barcelona are enticed by the 22-year-old’s versatility. The player is equally adept playing in defence or as a defensive midfielder. The Blaugrana have already initiated talks with his representatives to facilitate his move to the Camp Nou.

Mohamed Salah responds to Barcelona links

Mohamed Salah is flattered by Barcelona’s interest. The Liverpool star’s current contract expires in 2023, and has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal “Makes me happy that a team like that is interested”: Salah comments on Barcelona rumours - barcauniversal.com/makes-me-happy… “Makes me happy that a team like that is interested”: Salah comments on Barcelona rumours - barcauniversal.com/makes-me-happy…

Salah recently responded to speculation surrounding his future, insisting that he is happy at Anfield.

“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me. This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy at Liverpool, and we will see what happens in the future. At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League, as it’s the strongest league in the world,” said Salah.

