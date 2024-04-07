Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing 2025 Erling Haaland move; club eyeing 2 midfielders, and more - April 7, 2024

Barcelona are second in La Liga after 30 games and are running out of time to defend their title. Xavi's men next face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 10.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning to move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2025. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are interested in two midfielders who are set to become free agents this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on April 7, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing 2025 Erling Haaland move

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are desperate to sign Erling Haaland in 2025, according to Defensa Central.

The Norwegian striker has enjoyed an exponential rise in world football in recent seasons. Haaland initially caught the attention of clubs across Europe, thanks to his sterling exploits with Borussia Dortmund. Manchester City won the race for his signature in 2022, and the 23-year-old has taken his game to a higher level since then.

Fresh from helping the Premier League giants win a historic treble last campaign, Haaland has reportedly convinced the Blaugrana to move for his services. A transfer looks unlikely this summer, but the Spanish champions are determined to get their hands on the Norwegian next year. Their plans have been accelerated with the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid this summer.

Barcelona are worried that the French superstar's arrival could take their rivals out of reach, so they want to address the situation by bringing in Haaland. They want to ignite something similar to the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry in La Liga with the Norwegian's arrival.

Club president Joan Laporta is apparently willing to do whatever it takes to bring Haaland to the Camp Nou in 2025. Interestingly, Los Blancos also have their eyes on the 23-year-old.

Blaugrana eyeing two midfielders

Jorginho has admirers at the Camp Nou

Barcelona have set their sights on Jorginho and Wilfred Ndidi, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The middle of the park remains an area of concern for the Blaugrana, who are searching for a solution this summer. The club are willing to invest heavily on a new midfielder this year but are also keeping an eye out for potential free agents. As such, Jorginho and Ndidi have popped up on their radar.

The Italian's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of this season, but he hasn't been offered a new deal yet. Ndidi, meanwhile, is also in the final months of his contract with Leicester City and looks set to leave as a free agent.

Both players could be fine additions to the La Liga giants' squad, especially in the pivot role they desire. Jorginho is 32, so he would only represent a short-time fix. The 27-year-old Ndidi, though, is in his peak and could be a fabulous option for the job.

Barcelona planning three contract renewals

Frenkie de Jong's future at the Camp Nou remains up in the air.

Barcelona are planning to renew the contracts of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo, according to Mundo Deportivo.

All three players are key figures at the Camp Nou and have generated interest from clubs across the continent. Pedri has suffered with injuries this season but remains highly regarded in the European circuit. De Jong, meanwhile, is a long-term target for Manchester United, who are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements this summer.

Araujo is not short of suitors either, with the player heavily courted by Bayern Munich in the winter. The Bavarians have retained their interest in the 25-year-old and could return for him at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are also interested in the Uruguayan, who could ignite a bidding war in the summer. All three players' contracts expire in 2026, so the Blaugrana want to end speculation regarding their futures as soon as possible.