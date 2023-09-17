Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Alexander Isak; club monitoring Jadon Sancho, and more - September 17, 2023

Barcelona secured a 5-0 win over Real Betis on Saturday (September 16) at the Camp Nou in La Liga. Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Joao Cancelo found the back of the net to mark a memorable outing for Xavi’s men.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are keeping a close eye on Jadon Sancho ahead of the January transfer window.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 17, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Alexander Isak

Barcelona are interested in Alexander Isak, according to Fichajes. The Swedish forward joined Newcastle United last summer and has done well.

His efforts have forced the Blaugrana to take note. The La Liga champions are in the market for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski and may have found their man in Isak.

The 23-year-old, though, won't come cheap, as he's tied to a long-term contract at St. James’ Park. The Magpies are likely to demand at least €70 million to part ways with their prized asset, with the player under contract till 2028.

That could be a problem, given Barcelona’s finances. Isak’s versatility in the final third could immensely benefit Xavi, but prising him away could be tough for the Blaugrana.

Blaugrana monitoring Jadon Sancho

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Jadon Sancho, according to SPORT. The English forward is at daggers drawn with manager Erik ten Hag following a row over his attitude in training.

Manchester United have banished the 23-year-old away from the first team as a disciplinary action. Sancho is likely to struggle to re-enter Ten Hag’s plans unless he issues an apology.

The Blaugrana are monitoring the situation with interest and are contemplating a loan move for the Englishman in January. Sancho has failed to match expectations at Old Trafford since arriving in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund. A move to the Camp Nou could help him rediscover his old form.

Xavi pleased with Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo

Joao Felix arrived at the Camp Nou on a temporary move.

Xavi is delighted with the efforts of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo against Real Betis on Saturday.

Felix arrived at the Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid on deadline day, along with Cancelo, who moved from Manchester City. Both players have joined Barcelona on a season-long loan and earned their full debut against Betis.

After the game, as cited by 90 Min, the Spanish manager was full of praise for the two Portuguese stars.

“We are talking about two footballers who, at the level of individual quality, are beyond doubt.

"You watch them train, and you see their greatness. Cancelo comes from a coach (Pep Guardiola), who, for me, is the best and interprets everything very well. We have spoken with him, and he has understood it,” said Xavi.

He continued:

“We saw a video with Joao Felix. They both give variations that make the team improve. Physically, they are strong. They raise the quality of the team, which in general has been very good.

"I see them happy, eager to help the team. They are both where they want to be. They play with joy and have made a difference for the team. Their individual quality is very good, and they raise the quality of the team.”

The La Liga champions failed to sign Cancelo in January this year.