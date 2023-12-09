Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Amadou Onana; club have Bruno Guimaraes plan, and more - December 9, 2023

Barcelona face Girona at home in La Liga on Sunday (December 10). Xavi's team are third in the league, four points behind leaders Real Madrid (38) after 15 points, with Girona second, on goal difference.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are planning to offer players to sweeten a deal for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 9, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Amadou Onana, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Belgian defensive midfielder is a first-team regular under Sean Dyche at Everton this season and has turned heads at the Camp Nou.

Xavi is on the lookout for midfield reinforcements and has set his sights on Onana. The 22-year-old has appeared 14 times across competitions this season for the Toffees, scoring one goal and setting up another.

The Blaugrana want to add more steel to the middle of the park in January, and Onana has emerged as an option. Xavi brought in Oriol Romeu to take the place of Sergio Busquets, but the former Girona midfielder has been a disappointment.

Onana could be an option, and he remains firmly on the La Liga champions’ radar. Manchester United also have their eyes on the Belgian, whose contract with the Merseyside club runs till 2027.

Blaugrana have Bruno Guimaraes plan

Bruno Guimaraes (left) is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona are planning a player-plus-cash move for Bruno Guimaraes, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian midfielder has caught the eye with his performances for Newcastle United recently. Guimaraes has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Magpies this season, starting 19. The Blaugrana are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and are eager to see him at the Camp Nou.

However, Guimaraes has a £100 million release clause in his contract, which makes any move for him out of bounds for the La Liga champions because of their struggling finances.

Barcelona are planning to address the situation by using some of their fringe players to sweeten a deal. However, the player is a vital component of Eddie Howe’s setup at St. James’ Park, so prising him away won’t be easy. His contract with the Tyneside club runs till 2028.

Ilkay Gundogan hoping to continue playing at the top level

Ilkay Gundogan has been a hit at the Camp Nou.

Ilkay Gundogan wants to continue playing at the highest level for a few more years.

The German midfielder joined Barcelona this summer as a free agent this summer, following the end of his contract with Manchester City. Gundogan has hit the ground running since arriving at the Camp Nou and is now a prominent figure under Xavi.

Speaking to France Football, the 33-year-old said that he wants to prove himself with the Blaugrana.

“I’m hungry, and I still want to learn. With Barcelona, we are still working on developing the team. We still have a long way to go, but the project is great.

"I’m trying to keep playing at the highest level for a few more years, because I still feel good. I came to Barcelona to take on a new challenge and prove myself in this great club. But I don’t want to set goals. We must not say: ‘We want to win this, this and that’,” said Gundogan.

He continued:

“For me, it’s about being able to help my teammates as much as I can. Conversely, I may also need help.

"Just because I’m older or more experienced doesn’t mean I don’t need it. Football is a team sport, and everyone should help and support each other.”

Gundogan was briefly linked with a move to the Middle East recently, but the player has previously brushed aside those rumours.